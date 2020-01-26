Hundreds of Ryanair passengers have been stranded at Lisbon Airport after their flight to Dublin was canceled “without explanation” on Sunday.

The flight from the Portuguese capital was due to depart at 9:30 a.m. yesterday, but the passengers were outraged, claiming that there were hours of delays without Ryanair staff communicating.

The passengers were finally advised to organize accommodation in Lisbon on their own from the airport and to return to the airport on Monday morning.

Barry Kelly from Cloughy, Co Down, was one of the passengers booked for the flight and described the episode as “shambolic”.

“I have never seen anything in my life that was so shambolic or so disrespectful to passengers,” said Kelly.

Passengers stranded in Portugal because the Ryanair flight is delayed at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“I and the other passengers have absolutely no idea why the flight was canceled. The airline’s staff has never made a single announcement. “

The stranded passengers were initially taken to another terminal in the airport before some were told that the flight would now depart from the northern city of Porto, three hours’ drive away.

Eventually, the flight was canceled, as were a number of other Ryanair flights from the airport, including a flight to Milan.

“This is my first and last time with Ryanair – they literally didn’t care,” said Kelly.

“At some point it got bad. People screamed and there was potential to start – the employees were clearly not prepared for it. “

The Irish Mirror asked Ryanair for a comment.

