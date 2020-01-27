Hundreds of Amazon employees criticize the company's climate direction

Amazon is often criticized for its carbon footprint due to its road transport network and livestock farms for cloud computing activities

Hundreds of Amazon officials have openly criticized the online giant’s environmental record, violating the company’s communications policy.

More than 300 have signed up for a mid-level blog post from Amazon’s climate justice staff (AECJ), which is pushing the company to move ahead with its climate change plan, which was announced in September.

Group members have publicly criticized the company and some have warned they could be fired.

“The demonstration is the largest action by workers since the Amazon began threatening to fire workers to talk about the role of the Amazon in the climate crisis,” the AECJ said.

“As employees of Amazon, we are responsible not only for the success of the company but also for its impact. It is our moral responsibility to speak up and changes to our communication policy censor the exercise of that responsibility, ”said Sarah Tracy, software development engineer at Amazon.

It is common for companies to demand restraint from employees when it comes to publicly discussing business activities and even when it is openly disputed.

Amazon had about 650,000 permanent employees at the end of 2018, according to the company’s annual report.

While the environment and climate change have been the focus of many of the positions on Sunday, Amazon has also been criticized for other activities, such as providing artificial intelligence to oil companies.

Amazon is often criticized for its carbon footprint because of the high power consumption of its huge server farms for its lucrative cloud computing business.

And it has built its success on the back of a huge road transport logistics network to ensure rapid delivery, which generates a lot of greenhouse gases, the main culprit of climate change.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on September 19 last year published environmental commitments to the environment, promising in particular that the company would be neutral by 2040.

The AECJ said this is inadequate and Amazon should aim for a 2030 target.

“It is not time to silence voices, we need policies that welcome more open discourse, more problem solving and more urgent and concerted action on climate change and its causes,” said Mark Hiew, senior marketing officer at Amazon.

Amazon did not respond to an AFP request for a response, but an article by Washington Police spokesman Drew Herdener said Amazon encouraged officials to express themselves, but internally through the various platforms available to them.

The new coalition supporting electric vehicles counts Amazon as a founding member

