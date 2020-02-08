Hundreds freed from the Thai mall when lonely police officer came in to track down the shooter

The shooter is still free after he burst into the mall and was taken hostage (Photo: TERMINAL 21 STORE COMPLEX / Crime Suppression Division / Reuters)

A lone police officer is in a Thai shopping mall and stalks the soldier who shot at least 20 people.

Sergeant Major Jakraphanth Thomma live-streamed the start of his attack today in Terminal 21 shopping center in the city of Korat, northeast of Bangkok.

Petrified shoppers hid wherever they could six hours before SWAT teams entered and freed them.

An undercover agent was sent to find the killer and served as a diversion, giving customers and staff in stores the chance to escape.

An undercover agent is now stalking the mall looking for the rouge soldier

Thai security forces seek cover behind an ambulance outside (Photo: Reuters)

At least 20 people are thought to have lost their lives in the massacre (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

In a Facebook livestream, Jakrapanth Thomma faces a blazing hell after photographing a gas bottle (Photo: AFP / Getty Images)

The only policeman reportedly exchanged threats with the Thomma to have him break his cover.

He filmed himself in a multi-storey parking garage with a semi-automatic pistol.

It was reported that the shooter took up to 16 hostages on the fourth floor of the mall, but it is not clear whether he still has prisoners.

When he started his looting, Thomma allegedly shot his army commander and a woman in a house where they met to settle a dispute over the debt settlement.

The shooter then drove a Humvee to the Suratham Phithak military camp where he was located and seized a series of weapons and ammunition, killing at least one guard.

Hundreds of people were released after the SWAT team entered (Photo: EPA) The shooter saw the shopping mall stalking CCTV (Photo: shopping mall Terminal 21)

Thai rescue workers help survivors rescued by officials (Photo: EPA)

It is thought that Thomma killed his army commander before he seized a series of weapons from his military base (Photo: AFP via Getty Image)

He then traveled to Korat and started shooting indiscriminately at civilians, reportedly killing police, a child, a student, and taxi drivers.

He chose a number of motorcyclists at a crossroads and it is thought that he has shot shots in a Buddhist temple.

It is believed that a gas bottle was hit during the massacre that caused the fire, but it is not yet clear whether this was intentional.

In the midst of chaos, Thomma took a picture of himself with the blazing hell in the background before he entered the mall to continue his rampage in which 31 were injured.

Hours before the attack, the villain fighter left some horrifying messages on social media.

He wrote: “Rich in cheating, taking advantage of others. Do you think they can spend money in hell? … Not everyone can escape death. “

Shoppers flee in panic after gunshots begin to ring through the shopping mall in Korat, northeast of Bangkok (Photo: Reuters)

Shoppers went into hiding for six hours before the police evacuated the ground floor (Photo: AP)

It is not known if the shooter is still being held hostage (Photo: EPA)

A brave policeman filmed himself in a parking garage while trying to track down the murderer

The killer also posted several videos from the final scene of the Joker movie, in which the character pulls out a gun and begins to shoot an audience from a chat show.

Thomma, who was thought to be in love with the Norwegian extreme right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik, wrote about the search for “revenge” and noted that “death is inevitable for everyone.”

A Facebook page where he documented the attack has now been removed after filming himself and said, “I’m tired now. I can no longer move my finger while I pull a trigger movement with his finger.

During the attack, he made a series of comments with the following text: “Bad luck, cramp. Do I have to give up? … Are they those 3 people dead? “

Thomma livestreamed his attack before his Facebook page was removed

Armed command soldiers have now surrounded Terminal 21 (Photo: AP)

Hundreds of people have now been safely led out of the center (Photo: AP)

According to a correspondent from The Strait Times, the shooter’s mother was instructed to speak to him by telephone.

Hathai Pia tweeted: ‘The police of Thailand just got hold of the shooter’s mother to let her talk to him. She was upset and shouted, “Why did you do it? Just stop.”

Ministry of Defense spokesperson Kongcheep Tantrawanit said: “We don’t know why he did this. It looks like he’s gone crazy. “

The Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said: “The most important thing at the moment is the safety of our fellow citizens and officials.

“I would like to express my condolences to the injured family and the dead.”

More: Crime news

