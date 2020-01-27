Human trafficking: immigration arrests 7 girls

Officers from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command, arrested seven girls who were allegedly trafficked.

The department’s public relations officer, Mr. Sunday James, made the disclosure Sunday in a statement to NAN.

James said the girls are traveling to Cairo, Dubai and Oman on Emirates and Egypt Airlines.

According to him, three of the girls were on the Emirates airline to Dubai, while four were on the Egyptian airline to Cairo and Oman.

He congratulated the NIS controller in charge of the airport command, Mr. Usman Abdullahi and his officers for doing a good job.

He urged officials of the SNE not to give in, as the activities of human traffickers and smugglers must be discouraged and stopped by aggressive intelligence gathering.

“It would also be done through proactive operations and mounted surveillance to deter organized crime from thriving,” he added.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede assured the Nigerians that the service would not back down in its efforts to maintain a secure border to ensure a secure nation in the pursuit of its statutory mandate.

“NIS has modernized its checkmate facilities for irregular human mobility and will do everything to justify the support and commitment of the federal government to make the service world-class.

“It would however help us to compete with others in the context of the exhibition of global best practices, even when electronic solutions are deployed, MIDAS, the risk analysis unit, INTERPOL i- 24/7 installations , E-pars, passports and visual checks, among others, “he said.

DAILY POST reported that NIS members arrested nine girls on January 25, who were traveling to Lebanon, Cairo, Dubai and India on Ethiopian, Peace, Egypt and East Airlines.