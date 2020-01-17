The Belgian-Moroccan Abdelkader Belliraj, who was sentenced to life in a terrorist trial in Morocco. / DR

Human Rights Watch (HRW) wrote Friday that a Belgian-Moroccan man sentenced to life in one of the most famous counter-terrorism trials in Morocco has been held in “abusive solitary confinement” for more than three years.

The international NGO, which recalls that the “mass trial in which he was convicted was affected by serious violations of the law”, added that the sentence imposed on Abdelkader Belliraj, a Belgian-Moroccan convict, was based on the “confessions of his and his co-defendants She said were obtained under police torture.

His wife told HRW that Belliraj had been “robbed and locked in his cell 23 hours a day since 2016 for contact with inmates”.

“It’s bad enough if a man is sentenced to life for a wrong decision, but keeping him under inhumane conditions for years is like turning the knife,” said Eric Goldstein, Acting Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch ,

“Abdelqader Belliraj and all prisoners in Morocco should be treated humanely, and that includes daily contact with other people,” he concluded.