Skeletal remains discovered last month in Joshua Tree National Park have been identified as Paul Miller, 51, a missing Canadian in 2018, according to officials.

The remains, along with personal belongings belonging to Miller, were found on December 20 in an isolated part of the Fortynine Palms Canyon area, the National Park Service (NPS) said in a press release.

The San Bernardino County coroner confirmed this week that the remains belonged to Miller using a dental comparison, but did not provide the cause of death.

Miler disappeared in July 2018 while he and his wife, Stephanie Miller, were on vacation to celebrate their 26th birthday, according to Find Paul Miller, a mission organized by family and friends to help find the missing man.

He was last seen on the Fortynine Palms Oasis Trail, where he was hiking on July 13. His wife reported him missing after he never returned to their hotel.

No clues to Miller’s whereabouts were found, despite a five-day search by Joshua Tree National Park and a large-scale search and rescue mission involving several agencies.

The Miller family of Guelph, Canada, made several trips to California to search for him during the time he was missing, according to information from CTV, a subsidiary of CNN. Family members told CTV that they realized during the initial search that they were only 15 feet from where Paul died.

“He still had water in his bag. He still had food in his bag. So, whatever happened, it happened quickly, ”Stéphanie explained to CTV.