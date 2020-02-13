Human-centered design for future mobility

According to Dr. Jo Kuys prioritizes the design of many cities over cars, and there is a strong need for people-centered design that focuses on how traffic plays a role in modern cities. Photo credit: Swinburne University of Technology

The development of our movements increased rapidly during the industrial revolution when the car replaced horse-drawn carriages. In the early 1900s, linear production lines – largely attributed to the Ford Motor Company – made personal transportation more affordable. This brought with it many challenges, some of which are still being solved today, such as safety, speed, efficiency and performance.

The emergence of personal traffic has changed our cities. Our roads were built around the car rather than around horses. This was accompanied by an imbalance between humans and their interaction with a city and a machine (the car) and their interaction with a city. Today we see that cities mainly prioritize cars over people.

The development of transportation

This provides a strong platform to meet people’s needs through research in human-centered design that focuses solely on how traffic plays a role in modern cities. It also looks at future transports and the next evolution of personal transportation. Electric vehicles are beginning to dominate the future landscape, causing problems with lack of noise and the impact on pedestrians.

The next evolution will be autonomous vehicles and the role they will play in reshaping our urban slang. Will urban sprawl expand if people don’t have to worry about physically going to work? Could the interior of an autonomous vehicle be tailored to the needs of the user, e.g. B. a “travel agency” or a “travel relaxation capsule”? This involves problems related to motion sickness and property. Will there be a shift in private vehicle ownership to a shared system?

As a traffic researcher with a Ph.D. In transient design, I focus on future opportunities and how design is used to better inform these scenarios. We have observed this in mobile radio communication, but have not carried out any significant research in future traffic and how it develops after the internal combustion engine.

Human-centered design in public transport

Human (user) and behavioral factors are crucial for the successful implementation of sustainable public transport systems (Shiftan, Kaplan and Hakkert, 2003). A people-centered design approach is critical to understanding all levels of transport design, from defining transport policy to implementing it, to designing infrastructure, vehicles, and interfaces (Woodcock, 2012).

In order to improve urban traffic, the end-to-end travel experience in public transport should be in the foreground from the moment the commuters leave their homes until they arrive at their destination (Stradling et al., 2007). When considering end-to-end travel experiences, human-centered design must be integrated from the start to achieve sustainable results for the public. In this way, an innovative result can be achieved if done correctly, taking into account all the factors that need to be understood on the trip, says Woodcock. It’s not just about the physical manifestation of a particular outcome, as the surrounding context and human behavior must be considered throughout the design process.

As a future traffic researcher, it is important to create possible future scenarios in response to the projection of ideal mobility solutions. Creating future scenarios helps to identify missing key elements in the planned future in order to meet the possibly overlooked user requirements. We can develop a new aspect of future mobility by identifying these missing elements to promote direct mobility, which can promote a healthier lifestyle and help create a usable urban structure. This is not a technology push development. It is a human-centered design-driven development. Technology needs to be developed to meet users’ needs, not the other way around.

The projection of suitable future mobility solutions requires a deeper understanding of what constitutes an ideal compromise between man and machine. Regardless of a person’s social status, everyone should have access to an efficient, non-discriminatory means of transportation. A networked city is the core of the urban slang, which keeps economic growth strong and continuously improves the lives of the people living there.

Best urban design to reduce traffic accidents

