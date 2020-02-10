Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo & Blade’s Mahershala Ali Snap Oscars Selfie

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo posed for a selfie with Blade star Mahershala Ali and Timothee Chalamet at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not win big prizes alongside Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Blade star Mahershala Ali posed together for a selfie on the red carpet next to Timothee Chalamet. Details about Mahershala Ali’s knife are scarce for the time being, but fans are unlikely to see the vampire hunter and the Hulk will soon share the screen in the MCU.

Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo posted the selfie with Mahershala Ali and Timothee Chalamet on Twitter and mentioned in the tweet that he met some friends on the red carpet. The selfie shows that the trio clearly enjoys their time at the Oscars, although disappointing that none of them was nominated for one of the prizes. Watch the selfie of Mark Ruffalo, Mahershala Ali and Timothee Chalamet below.

Got friends against tonight at the #Oscars!

Hello from @RealChalamet and Mahershala 👋✌️ pic.twitter.com/l3GTAW0Wxg

– Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) 10 February 2020

Did you enjoy the selfie of Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Blade star Mahershala Ali? Do you want to see them together on the screen in the MCU? Sound out in the comments below!

The Hulk by Mark Ruffalo last appeared in Avengers: Endgame, here is the summary:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe