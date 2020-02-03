Hui Malang OUT! Disha Patani’s amazing movements push the song

Malang is ready to hit the screens later this week and the public is extremely excited as the team has maintained the enthusiasm for the songs, the posters and, of course, the breakthrough. The creators have released the last song of Disha Patani from the movie entitled “Hui Malang”.

Taking their social networks, the team shared: “Release your #Malang side with #HuiMalang! Song out now. # 4DaysForMalang # 7FebWithMalang @AnilKapoor #AdityaRoyKapur @kunalkemmu @ mohit11481 @AseesKaur @vedsharmamusic @ kunaalvermaa77 @writerharsh @luv_ranjan @gargankur @itsBhushanKumar. “

The new song, Hui Malang, stars Disha Patani and the actress has not left the opportunity to flaunt her sensual body and looks extremely impressive. The song is wonderful and could top the playlist of many in the coming days.

Hui Malang OUT! Disha Patani’s amazing moves boost the song

Asees Kaur has sung the song and the lyrics are written by Kunaal Vermaa and Harsh Limbachiyaa. Music is provided by Raju Singh, Kunal Mehta, Charan Singh Pathania and Abin Thomas.

Malang is ready to hit the screens later this week on February 7, 2020. The Malang movie is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan of Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Northern Lights Entertainment. Jay Shewakramani.

