Hugo Weaving reveals why he did not return as a red skull for Avengers

Hugo Weaving would have come back as Red Skull – if Marvel were not so “impossible” to deal with.

The actor has finally revealed why he did not reclaim his role as Captain America villain for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame”, claiming that the studio was trying to change him.

Speak against TimeOut London, he confirmed that Marvel approached him to play the character, whose surprising appearance in the superhero epic almost overwhelmed everyone.

“Oh, yes,” he answered when asked if he was asked again. “I liked playing that character Red Skull – it was great fun.”

He explained that everyone had to sign up for three photos. “I thought [Red Skull] probably wouldn’t come back in ‘Captain America’, but he might come back like a villain in ‘The Avengers’,” he said.

“By that time they had reduced the contracts that we had agreed and so the money they offered me for ‘The Avengers’ was much less than I got for the very first one, and this was for two films. And the promise when we signed the contracts for the first time was that the money would grow every time. “

“They said,” It’s just a voting assignment, it’s not a problem. “I actually found negotiating with them through my agent impossible,” he added. “And I didn’t really want to do it that much. But I would have done it.”

On the one hand, Marvel had a point: Weaving was the main villain against Chris Evans in “Captain America: The First Avenger” in 2011 and therefore had sufficient screen time. In “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019 “Avengers: Endgame”, Red Skull appeared only in one – but very important – scene in each, as the keeper of the Soul Stone on Voromir. He is present when Thanos kills Gamora in the first film, and Black Widow commits suicide in the second, in two different timelines, to obtain the stone.

On the other hand, the 23-film franchise generated $ 22.5 billion at the checkout – just a billion dollars each – so Marvel could probably have paid for it.

Similarly, after the Iron Man of 2008, Terrence Howard was dropped as James “Rhodey” Rhodes AKA War Machine, who afterwards claimed that Marvel had given up a contract.

“Apparently, the contracts that we write and sign are not worth the paper on which they are sometimes printed. Promises are not kept and negotiations about good faith are not always held up,” he told NPR afterwards.

Howard was reportedly paid more than Robert Downey Jr. for the first film; after the lead role salary increased significantly after his success, Howard claimed that his salary was supposed to jump from $ 4.5 million to $ 8 million, but they only offered him $ 1 million.

He was replaced by Don Cheadle in all subsequent films.

Another major film series Weaving confirmed that he will not return is “The Matrix” – and this time he blamed the director.

Both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have signed up for the reboot with one of the original directors Lana Wachowski; but although Hugo was again able to criticize his rogue Agent Smith again, it would not be.

“” The Matrix “is a very different story,” he said. “It’s a shame but actually I had this offer [for the theater production of ‘The Visit’] and then the offer of ‘The Matrix’ came, so I knew it happened, but I had no dates.”

“I thought [I] could do both and it took eight weeks to find out that the dates would work – I waited to accept [” The Visit “]. I was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the dates would not work. “

“So we sorted the dates and then she changed her mind. They will continue without me. “

