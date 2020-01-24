Huge wine leakage in California River - Rodney Strong Vineyard Sonoma County

Thousands of gallons of red wine fell from a tank in a vineyard in Sonoma County on Wednesday and eventually leaked into the nearby Russian river.

The Cabernet Sauvignon – enough to fill more than 500,000 bottles – poured from a large mixing vessel at Rodney Strong Vineyards after an oval two-foot door opened, causing the wine to leak into a sanitary sewer system and creek on the property, according to a report from the government office for emergency services.

“We are investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we are not entirely sure about this at the moment, but we are deeply, deeply concerned about this leakage and protecting our waterways here in Sonoma County,” said Rodney Strong spokesperson Chris O’Gorman.

The helicopter crew of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office found that much of the wine had run through the building’s creek – which was covered with foamy red foam – to the Russian river for miles along the banks.

The employees of the vineyard used two vacuum trucks to clean up the leak, and tried to build a temporary dam in the creek to stop spilling, according to Press Democrat.

OES officials said that 20% of the 97,112 contained gallons, while the winery estimated that more than half of the wine was recovered.

“We feel that not much wine has entered the waterway. We are investigating the other tanks. We have moved wine from that area to prevent future leaks,” O’Gorman said. “We were able to control the leak and close the tank and keep some of that wine. Much of it was trapped in the building without it leaking out.”

After the Cabernet Sauvignon first ran into an inlet on the floor of the vineyard production building, it ran through a huge series of underground pipes that led into four ponds. As soon as the ponds flooded, the creek filled and emptied into the Russian river, a 110-mile tributary that flowed into the Pacific Ocean.

“I would say that this is a question of avoiding the bullet,” said Don McEnhill, executive director of Russian River Keeper, a non-profit organization.

“We are lucky that it is winter, the river is high, there is a fair amount of dilution. We have not had any reports of fish deaths, especially the biochemical oxygen demand and the acidity of the wine will kill some smaller insect-like things that are fish food. This could have been much worse. “

The financial loss of the winery was not released from Friday, but with around $ 27 per bottle, the costs could run into the millions.

View the aerial photos of the wine leak in the videos above.

