The world’s longest and largest twin-engine aircraft, the Boeing 777-9X, finally took off for its maiden flight, providing a glimmer of hope to struggling American aviation company after months of big securities.

After days of bad weather, the WH-001 aircraft took off from Paine Field, home of the Boeing widebody plant, north of Seattle, on Saturday morning.

The flight was postponed twice earlier in the week due to poor conditions, but as the plane passed the press observation area before takeoff, a rainbow appeared – possibly offering to be a positive sign.

When the moment finally arrived, the WH-001 was greeted by a light tail wind of eight knots, visibility of six miles and broken clouds at 3000 feet as it descended runway 34Left at 9:08 a.m. local hour.

As Boeing’s newest flagship quickly picked up speed, it left a spray stream in its wake. After a takeoff roll of only 30 seconds, the giant gracefully turned into the sky.

The relieved and excited crowd burst into thunderous applause, although they were somewhat masked by the symphony of roaring engines.

A long way to certification

Designed to carry up to 425 passengers on routes of 7,600 nautical miles – a distance that would cover most long-haul routes – the 777-9X is expected to become one of Boeing’s main aircraft in the coming years.

However, the uncertainties surrounding the fatal accidents that caused Boeing’s 737MAX series to ground globally have cast a shadow over the manufacturer’s future.

Once in flight on Saturday, the first 777X was quickly swallowed up in the clouds as it headed north out of unpopulated areas and the Washington Coast on a flight path chosen for safety reasons.

It climbed to an altitude of 14,000 feet and turned east where it entered loop patterns over central Washington State, beginning the first of many test flights on the difficult route to the certification and finally passenger service over the next 18 months.

The path to this moment was difficult to say the least. And the obstacles that Mother Nature threw in front of its trajectory for the first flight could easily be considered a metaphor for Boeing and the whole program.

The day before, with cloud ceilings falling to 2,000 feet, pouring rain and winds blowing up to 29 knots, more than 10,000 disappointed employees, journalists and VIPs shivered for almost five hours while the huge 777 -9X sat enticingly right next to the runway, awaiting clearance to take off.

Terrible conditions

It was not supposed to be. At 1:30 p.m. Friday, conditions did not improve and the flight window closed, his first outing was rubbed. It is almost a tradition that the first flights of Boeing take place in abysmal conditions, but it is the first time in memory that a flight had to be canceled due to elements.

Normally, a first flight of a new airliner is a reason to celebrate. Events like these happen maybe twice a decade.

But for Boeing, these are anything but normal times. Following two fatal accidents to the 737MAX, the continued immobilization of the largest Boeing aircraft – which is said to be responsible for 40% of the company’s profits – caused one of the biggest crises in the 104-year-old aircraft.

The effects were felt throughout the global aerospace industry and throughout the American economy. It has been estimated that grounding the MAX could cost the US economy one-third to one-half point GDP in the short term.

MAX’s production is now at a standstill, and Boeing’s revelation earlier this week that it does not expect the United States Federal Aviation Administration to again certify the MAX as safe to operate until June or July of this year, the timing was hardly optimal for a new model of Boeing aircraft to take off.

Although there is continued speculation about a new Boeing aircraft to replace the 757/767 as a market airliner or the 737MAX with the future small airliner, Boeing has no entirely new models announced beyond the 777X.

It takes at least five to seven years to bring a brand new aircraft to market.

The 777X, a program launched in November 2013, is the successor to the most efficient wide-body airliner ever built: the 777, which entered service almost 25 years ago.

The 777X is full of superlatives.

At 251 feet long, the 777-9 variant is the longest commercial airliner ever built. With a 9.4-foot fuselage section above its predecessor 777-300ER, the 777-9 is capable of accommodating up to three additional rows of economy seats 10 head-on, for a total of up to 426 passengers in a typical two-class configuration.

All this and an increased range of 7,285 nautical miles – 220 miles more than the plane it replaces.

Record breaker

As the A380 and the 747-8 Intercontinental finish their races, the 777-9 alone is the largest airliner in terms of passenger capacity under construction in the world. This is the main competition, the Airbus A350-1000, which is more proportionate to the smaller 777-300ER.

To lift the takeoff’s maximum takeoff weight of 775,000 pounds, Boeing built a new wing made of carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer with a wingspan of just over 233 feet, with raked wing tips.

Each wing is the largest single composite structure in the world.

To accommodate the same doors, taxiways and runways as the current 777-300ER, Boeing has designed distinctive 11-foot folding wing tips that deploy just before takeoff and retract on landing. While this is common on Navy fighter jets built for landing on an aircraft carrier, the folding wings on an airliner are a commercial first.

Under the wings are the largest and most powerful engines ever mounted on a commercial airliner: General Electric GE9X.

These develop an incredible thrust of 105,000 pounds each while reducing fuel consumption by 10% compared to their predecessor, the GE90 engine.

The diameter of the engines is as wide as a 737 fuselage.

Despite or due to their advanced design and huge power demands, engine compressor design flaws largely contributed to delaying the first flight of the 2018 777X in early 2019 and then until January 2020.

That said, this is not an unusually long gesture in the recent history of new airliner programs.

At a time when flights are shameful and airlines are putting more emphasis on respect for the environment and efficiency, Boeing says the 777X offers a 13% net efficiency gain based on cost per seat compared to the 365 seat 777-300ER with a 29% reduction in emissions.

Indeed, Boeing says its new flagship is 22% more efficient than the world’s largest airliner, the A380.

“The operating economics of the previous generation 777, which could carry almost as many people as the 777X with only two engines, was already considerably better than that of the A380,” said airline analyst Seth. Kaplan.

“Since the 777X will be even more efficient, there is long-term hope for this aircraft program, although market reception has so far been poor.”

Economy, engineering and efficiency aside, the 777X is designed to enhance the passenger flight experience, not just in the premium cabin section of the aircraft.

Borrowing from its pioneer companion, the 787 Dreamliner, the latest Boeing 777X has larger windows and a wider cabin resulting in wider seats (especially in economy).

Economic uncertainties

A cabin altitude of 5,000 feet lower than the 8,000 feet of a typical airliner reduces the effects of fatigue and jet lag. The 777X also has higher humidity levels to reduce dehydration, cleaner air, less cabin noise and smoother driving technology.

So how and when can passengers expect to be on a new 777-9?

Even with increased examination and testing for certification, Boeing plans to enter service in late 2021 with Lufthansa.

Emirates, Etihad, Qatar, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and ANA complete the list of customers.

Boeing has 308 firm orders and 300 options for these $ 440 million planes (at list prices, although discounts can cut costs in half).

But the stability of these orders is uncertain with Gulf carriers and Lufthansa would have renegotiated and lowered the order of their commitments, in part due to economic weakness.

Although the 777-300ER is a huge success in the Americas, orders in North America have yet to emerge.

As the replacement cycle for the A380s and 777 Classics accelerates, Boeing expects the 777X order book to swell by the middle of the decade.

But many industry analysts are wondering if this jumbo jumbo is now just too big for the market, as the smaller Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s have attracted many more orders in part due to the ramp-up of the hub in bypassing non-stop point-to-point service.

Will the 777X succeed in the market, especially with the spectrum of the 737 MAX?

Industry leader Henry Harteveld, founder of Atmosphere Research, says there is uncertainty.

“The 777X is a smart derivative of the 777, but I don’t know if the 777X will rage for Boeing because orders remain lukewarm, partly because of the delay in GE engines, because the smaller 787 Dreamliner is such a good plane , and because the MAX severely damaged Boeing’s reputation, “said Harteveld.

“The 777X is the youngest of children whose older siblings are better.

“I think the 777X will burn slowly like an aircraft where its success can come over time, once the 777X has proven itself as a reliable aircraft that meets or exceeds Boeing performance specifications, and once Boeing has regained the confidence of the airlines as a manufacturer. “

Safe landing

The first flights are very rare and special, so for a few hours only, the aviation and travel business of Boeing slipped into the background so that everyone could soak up the moment.

In an email to the Boeing global team, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal wrote: “I am incredibly proud of all of our teammates who have meticulously designed, assembled and supported the 777X. This is our day to celebrate, and proof that if we work together, we can achieve great things that make a difference in the world. “

The first flight was originally scheduled to last nearly four hours, but for reasons that are not immediately clear, it was aborted.

As the aircraft descended, its landing lights entered the 700-foot cloud bridge and the crowd gasped in anticipation.

At 2 p.m. precisely. local time, the 777-9X embraced the rain-soaked 15Right runway at Seattle’s Boeing Field after three hours and 51 minutes of flight.

The aircraft’s scale was apparent as it deployed, the wing tips automatically retracting to their locked state at 90 degrees at 60 mph exactly as expected.

According to the current climate, this first flight event was more discreet than previous similar events, but the crowd was no less grateful. Boeing employees needed a boost and they got it. The huge airliner stopped in front of an enthusiastic crowd of employees and customers.

The two pilots Van G. Chaney and Craig Bomben descended with loud applause, cheers and hugging hugs from their families and colleagues.

Speaking to journalists, they could barely contain their enthusiasm.

“It was so much fun,” said Chaney, the pilot-in-command and chief test pilot of the 777 / 777X. “The moment we turned and saw the fighter pass, it was very moving.”

Vice President of Flight Operations, Bomden, added, “To see all the excitement of the employees at the side of the runway who did it and the exceptional performance of the aircraft, it made us extremely proud. We will be very proud of this aircraft in service. “