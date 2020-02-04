Huda Wishful Skincare Review: Our honest opinion on the very first product

In early January, Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan opened a new Instagram account for her new skin care line. Thanks to the early teasing, I knew it was going to happen, but it was still exciting to see her makeup and filter-free face talking about skin. Now my honest Honorable Skin Care Review is here. Yes, the name of the brand is Wishful, not Huda Beauty Skin, as the name of the Instagram handle suggests. And it is available now.

While makeup is easy to assess, it often takes a while for skin care to work. I have been using Wishful’s first product, Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, for two weeks. The South Korean K-beauty scrub promises to be gentle enough to use twice a week. It has been formulated with pineapple and papaya enzymes, BHAs and AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids) to remove dead skin, reduce dark spots and lighten the complexion overall. Kattan wrote on her Instagram that it “completely re-textured my skin, helped with acne scars, made my pores smaller and made my skin sooo smooth and soft.”

Let me start with what I like about it. The texture of the peel is familiar to you when you use a lot of Korean beauty products. It is a gentle scrub that clenches into your hand when you start rubbing it on your face. Some think that this is dead skin, and while there are certainly some cells, it really is the product that combines with the oils in the skin that dissolves. Still, it feels good and satisfying and is not as hard as a physical peel.

I have dry, sensitive skin with some hormonal breakouts. I decided to use Yo Glow in the shower twice a week at night. My skin immediately felt smoother, but not dry and tight. That’s a good sign. After about a week and a half I noticed that my makeup was applying better. I often have dry spots around my nose and some texture problems on my forehead, but my light foundation looked cleaner and more natural – a lot less flakes. I am impressed.

I don’t have any major dark spots or acne spots (other than freckles and those that should stay) so I can’t specifically address these changing things.

Now to what I didn’t like: the smell. I am quite sensitive to scents and the smell of Yo Glow is strong. It’s not a bad smell, but it’s perfume-like. It took me a week to figure out what I remember and now I finally have it: J.Lo’s perfume Glow from the early 2000s. (I’m not sure what the connection is, but I swear it smells similar.) I feel a lot like the fragrance, but if you’re sensitive to fragrances, you just know that it does.

All in all, it’s a good first product from Kattan and I think she takes this skin care thing seriously. I’m also excited to see what she’ll do next. Can I suggest a pure sunscreen and a moisturizing but oil-free moisturizer? A girl can dream.

Yo Glow is available now on Huda’s website and will be in store at Sephora on February 28.

