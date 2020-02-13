Huawei struck with new U.S. business secret theft charges

US lawsuits allege that Chinese technology giant Huawei has been “stealing” business secrets from American companies for “decades”

Huawei was hit on Thursday by new US criminal charges that Chinese technology giant has made “decades of” efforts to steal business secrets from American companies.

A US indictment, unsealed in New York, claims that Huawei has conspired to “abuse intellectual property” of six US companies as part of a strategy to grow its global business, the Justice Department said.

The new charges supplement a charge that was not sealed in January 2019, according to which Huawei had stolen business secrets from the US mobile operator T-Mobile.

Huawei, one of the largest technology companies and a major manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, has been blacklisted by Washington over concerns about its connections to the Chinese government and intelligence agencies.

Investigation into Huawei’s alleged conspiracy and violations of U.S. sanctions has led to the arrest of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

The new 16 indictment indictment adds a conspiracy charge, claiming that Huawei “has long used fraud and deception to abuse sophisticated technology from US counterparts,” a Justice Department statement said.

“Huawei’s efforts to steal trade secrets and other sophisticated US technologies have been successful,” the statement said, stating that the company had “obtained non-public intellectual property related to Internet router source code, cellular antenna technology, and robotics.” to “achieve an” unfair competitive advantage “over rivals.

Huawei is not guilty of having filed business secret charges in Seattle

