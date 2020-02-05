Huawei promises “Made in Europe” 5G for the EU

“Huawei is more committed than ever to Europe,” said the company’s top manager for Europe, Abraham Liu

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said on Tuesday that it would build production centers in Europe because it wanted to ward off pressure from the United States on EU countries to stop operating.

“Huawei is more committed to Europe than ever,” said the company’s top manager for Europe, Abraham Liu, during a Chinese New Year reception in Brussels.

“That’s why we decided to set up production sites in Europe so that we could really manufacture 5G for Europe in Europe.”

The announcement comes just a few days after the EU has advised member states to ban telecommunications operators that are considered a security risk for critical parts of the 5G infrastructure.

However, the EU plan, which closely mirrored the UK’s rules on Huawei’s limited role, did not stop the company from blocking the next-generation communications network designed for timely data transfers.

These guidelines were the result of months of torture within the EU that have struggled to find a middle ground to reconcile Huawei’s enormous dominance in the 5G sector with Washington’s security concerns.

Liu acknowledged in his speech that the tech world “is increasingly involved in geopolitical issues, trade negotiations and diplomatic dialogue between nations”.

“Politically motivated distrust does not address the upcoming challenges,” he added in a veiled warning to Washington.

He also urged Europe, the US and China to “invest more in the political discussion to talk about cooperation and common rules”.

In Europe, Huawei will ultimately ultimately be banned by member states, but the European Commission’s recommendations for the middle ground cover European capitals to resist Washington’s requests.

Building factories in Europe would also help convince EU countries to turn back against tough measures against Huawei, with all eyes on Germany, which has delayed its decision on a possible ban.

The company claims to have over 13,000 employees and operates two regional centers and 23 research centers in 12 EU countries.

Huawei is one of the world’s leading providers of network technologies and, along with the European telecommunications companies Nokia and Ericsson, one of the few who are able to set up 5G networks.

The United States sees the company as a potential threat to cyber security and fears that it may promote cyber espionage by the Chinese government, with which it has close ties.

© 2020 AFP

