Huawei plans to dump Google mobile services for future smartphones

Huawei does not want to go back to Google Mobile Services, even after the ban is lifted, there is no guarantee that such a ban would not be imposed again.

updated:February 3, 2020, 12:07 PM IST

A Huawei director reiterated the commitment to develop his own ecosystem and said the company should not use Google Mobile Services for its future phones, even if a trade ban restricting their use is lifted, the media reported. According to a report from the Austrian publication DerStandard, Huawei director Fred Wangfei said that the main reason why Huawei does not want to return to Google Mobile Services, even after the ban has been lifted, is that there is no guarantee that such a ban would not be repeated imposed.

However, the world’s second largest smartphone vendor can continue to use the open-source Android platform. To replace Google Mobile Services, the Chinese giant is building the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), while it has also developed HarmonyOS, an operating system. Under the terms of the previous US trade ban, Google was forbidden to sell the Android license to Huawei, meaning that his phones could use the basic open source code but would not have access to the important Play Store and Google apps. A temporary license has been issued that allows Google to support and update the Android operating system currently running on existing Huawei devices. However, the trade ban has had an impact on the development of future products.

“An open Android ecosystem is still our first choice, but if we cannot continue to use it, we have the opportunity to develop our own system,” TechRadar quoted a statement from the company. The Huawei P40 series, expected in March, could come with Huawei Mobile Services, the report said this week. If HMS is introduced in future phones, Google can make its package of apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps, etc. available on Huawei devices through this new store, just as the American search giant offers its suite of apps in the Apple App Store.

