Huawei is suing Verizon for alleged patent infringement

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said on Thursday that it had filed two lawsuits against Verizon in Texas courts alleging patent infringement against the US mobile operator.

The move is the latest that Huawei is taking to protect its interests from U.S. courts as President Donald Trump’s government continues a campaign to paralyze the company worldwide.

The lawsuits, however, are not directly related to this major battle, but deal with Huawei’s allegations that Verizon infringed a dozen of its patents.

These range from patents for network security to remote access protocols.

Huawei said it had discussed the issues with Verizon multiple times over a “significant period”, but had not resolved the disputes.

She is seeking undisclosed compensation.

AFP could not immediately get a comment from Verizon.

‘Unconstitutional’

Huawei claims to hold more than 80,000 patents worldwide, including over 10,000 in the U.S., and has received more than $ 1.4 billion in patent license fees since 2015.

At the end of last year, it petitioned a U.S. court to lift a ban prohibiting rural American airlines from using a $ 8.5 billion federal fund to purchase Huawei devices.

The lock was imposed for reasons of national security, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Huawei filed a lawsuit last March declaring a U.S. defense law for 2019 “unconstitutional” because government agencies were essentially excluded from doing business with the company.

The U.S. government sees Huawei as a potential security threat due to the background of its founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer.

Concern escalated as Huawei rose to become the world leader in telecommunications network devices and one of the leading smartphone manufacturers, and after Beijing passed a law in 2017, Chinese companies were hired to assist the government with national security issues.

Trump moved last year to prevent American companies from working with Huawei, but has offered a number of temporary remedies to help service providers that cover remote rural areas stick to them.

Huawei rejects the security allegations and says Washington has not provided any evidence.

Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou – Ren’s daughter – is fighting extradition from Canada to the United States for fraud and conspiracy related to American sanctions.

