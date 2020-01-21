Huawei chief says US may 'step up' but be confident of business

Huawei’s chief executive, Ren Zhengfei, believes he believes any additional US measures against his company will not have a significant impact

The chief executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said on Tuesday he was ready for the United States to step up a “campaign” against the company this year, but insisted it would not have a significant impact on business.

Huawei CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei’s comments to business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos come amid a bitter Canadian lawsuit over a US demand to issue Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is his eldest daughter.

Huawei, the world leader in telecommunications networking equipment, has also been effectively banned by the United States from working with US companies on the grounds that it poses a threat to national security – a claim the company has repeatedly denied.

“This year, the US may step up its campaign against Huawei, but I believe the impact on Huawei will not be very significant,” Zhengfei told a meeting in Davos.

He said the company had invested heavily in protection and was well prepared this year.

“For this reason, we could resist the first round of attack. In 2020, since we already have this experience from last year, we are more confident that we can survive even attacks,” he added.

“Used to be number one”

Meng Wanzhou went to court Monday to fight his extradition to the United States, with her lawyers filing charges against her “imagination”.

The US alleges that Meng told HSBC Bank about Huawei’s relationship with its Iranian-affiliated Skycom subsidiary, putting the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Tehran.

Meng denies the allegations. They’re out on bail, living in one of Vancouver’s two mansions for the past year.

Zhengfei has previously suggested that the case is part of an American plot to crush Huawei, viewing it as a security risk.

Huawei said in December that “survival” was its top priority after the 2019 announcement that sales were expected to fall short of forecasts as a result of US sanctions.

Washington has banned US companies from selling equipment to Huawei by shutting down the giant smartphone from access to Google’s Android operating system.

“The United States … is used to being the first world and if someone is better than them, they may not feel comfortable,” Ren commented.

He said Huawei “was” a fan of the United States and was inspired mainly by American management systems.

“In this respect, the US should not be overly concerned about Huawei and Huawei’s position in the world.”

Huawei to shift research from hostile US to Canada: founder

