The founder and CEO of Huawei had a confident message for business leaders and politicians gathered in Davos: his company can withstand even greater hostility from the United States.

“As we have already gained experience last year and have a stronger team, I think we are more confident that we will be able to survive new attacks,” Ren Zhengfei told a panel Tuesday at the World Economic Forum.

Despite a fragile truce between China and the United States on trade, with the “phase one” agreement signed in Washington last week, the two largest economies in the world remain locked in a battle for technological supremacy. Huawei is at the center of this fight.

Last year, the United States placed the Chinese manufacturer of smartphones and telecommunications equipment on an export blacklist, limiting its ability to purchase components from American suppliers. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. government is placing even stricter limits on the business.

The Trump administration is also pushing allies such as the UK and Germany to exclude Huawei equipment from their 5G networks. U.S. officials say the company poses a threat to national security, a charge denies Huawei.

Ren, speaking on a panel titled “A Future Shaped by a Technological Arms Race,” said the company’s operations remained solid after it was added to the U.S. blacklist in 2019.

“It didn’t hurt us very much,” he said. “We basically withstood the challenges.” In the event of a further escalation, he said, “the impact on Huawei’s business would not be very significant.”

A senior Huawei executive said in December that revenue for 2019 had increased about 18% from the previous year, although he conceded that 2020 could be more difficult.

Huawei remains in a sensitive political position. Meng Wanzhou, Ren’s daughter and the company’s chief financial officer, is in court in Vancouver this week for hearings that could possibly determine whether she will be extradited to the United States, where she will be charged with bank fraud and breaches of the law. sanctions.

His arrest a little over a year ago remains a flashpoint in relations between Washington and Beijing. Canada’s role in Meng’s detention has also strained ties with China.

Ren told participants in Davos that he did not believe that the growing struggle for technology would result in the creation of two separate systems controlled by separate world powers. “Science is a truth,” he said. And he argued that “the development of technology is not for evil but for good”.

Fear of technology like artificial intelligence, Ren said, recalls fears of atomic energy when he was young. Since then, it has become clear that nuclear energy has positive applications, as in medicine, he said.

In addition, “AI is not as damaging as atomic bombs,” he said.