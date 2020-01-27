Huawei Band 4 Pro Fitness Tracker Review - Small But Capable!

The Huawei Band 4 Pro comes from a long line of Huawei fitness trackers. we tried Band 2 Pro in 2017. We’re curious to see Huawei’s changes and improvements.

The Band 4 Pro, which has a built-in GPS unit for recording smartphone-free tracks, a heart rate sensor and an infrared sensor that monitors body temperature during workouts and uses the results to calculate the user’s calorie consumption. 70 euros (~ $ 77). In some countries, Band 4 Pro also offers NFC, which, in conjunction with Apple Pay or Google Pay, can be used for payments. However, this feature is not enabled in Central Europe.

Cheaper versions of Band 4 Pro in the form of Band 4 and Band 4e are also available. While Band 4e is specifically designed for basketball players, Band 4 is a simpler version without GPS or NFC enabled. In addition, the screen resolution is lower and due to outdated TFT technology, the angles are worse.

The metal frame, which looks very nice thanks to its brush, houses the Band 4 Pro screen. Depending on the color variant, the frame is either black or pink gold and the band is black, red or pink. The body of the tracker is made of “metallic plastic”, which characterizes the Huawei material. Although compared to the Band 2 Pro, the latest version of the Huawei Fitness Tracker is slightly heavier, it is still very comfortable.

According to Huawei, the case has a water resistance rating of 5 ATMs, which means users can usually maintain the fitness zone while washing their hands. Curiously, Huawei also claims that users can swim with the fitness tracker, though internet sources indicate that a 5 ATM water resistance rating is not usually sufficient for it. However, as Huawei also advertises this on its official website and the warranty does not explicitly exclude water damage, buyers should not have problems.

The included wristband is made of silicone rubber and has a width of about 16.5 mm (~ 0.65 in). With a total length of just 21 cm (~ 8.27 in), the two straps are also suitable for more muscular wrists and there are many holes to adjust the length.

The portable can be navigated through the touch screen and a buttoned, touch sensitive button that drives users back to the home screen. Although here, a special gesture may be enough to allow more buildings to be displayed, this solution works as well. In our opinion, the button is not quite sensitive enough, as we often had to touch it several times to return to the home screen. While the touch screen also works quite well, some other touch screens are even more accurate.