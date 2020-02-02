Huawei 5G strives to test the bandwidth of its Nordic competitors

The provision of 5G is the next frontier in mobile data technology

Stricter UK and EU regulations restricting 5G network operator Huawei should be a golden opportunity for competitors Nokia and Ericsson, but companies may struggle to meet increased demand, analysts warned.

On Tuesday, the UK set a 35 percent cap on the role of “high-risk sellers” in building the country’s next generation communications network for security reasons.

The change will hit Chinese giant Huawei, which critics accuse of ultimately being under Beijing’s control.

The EU then published guidelines calling on member states to avoid dependency on “high-risk suppliers”, even though the bloc no longer just called Huawei or called for a total ban.

At first glance, the Chinese company’s two biggest competitors, Nokia and Ericsson, seem to be the biggest beneficiaries of this week’s announcements.

“BT in the UK expects the move to Huawei to cost £ 500m ($ 660m), much of which is now going to Nokia and Ericsson,” Assembly Research analyst Matthew Howett told AFP.

On Friday, Nokia welcomed the EU guidelines and commitment to cyber security and said in a statement that “5G starts and ends with trust and security”.

Ericsson welcomed the “comprehensive approach” agreed by EU countries. “Ericsson is ready to support this process to ensure a high level of protection for European citizens and businesses.”

However, industry observers claim that meeting the growing demand from market leader Huawei may not be easy.

Huawei is widely regarded as the most advanced 5G super fast data transfer system required for self-driving cars and remote controlled robots in factories or operating theaters.

“There needs to be a discussion about Huawei’s perceived leadership position and how willing Nokia and Ericsson are to improve that position over the next three years,” Howett said.

“Can you give operators the equipment they need on the timescale?”

Last year, Nokia downgraded its earnings forecast for 2020 amid tough competition for the 5G network market, while CEO Rajeev Suri downplayed the delays in delivering some of the company’s equipment orders.

According to Strategy Analytics smartphone analyst Neil Mawston, European consumers will struggle to meet demand.

“If you exclude the Huawei kit from the network, the cost of 5G may be a bit higher and the launch a little slower,” Mawston told AFP.

Worldwide concerns

Britain and the EU are not the first powers to address security issues related to Chinese network devices.

Washington has completely banned Huawei’s involvement in the rollout of its fifth-generation U.S. cellular network.

France’s Orange went with Nokia and Ericsson

Already in 2010, the Indian government banned the import of Chinese telecommunications equipment for several months after hacking attacks.

Telecommunications analyst Anders Elgemyr of investment bank Carlsquare believes that Nokia and Ericsson have already benefited from this, as operators stay away from Huawei for fear of selling customers.

“If you lose customers with Huawei devices, avoid that,” Elgemyr told AFP.

On Friday, both Nokia and Ericsson signed contracts with Orange France, one of the largest mobile operators in Europe, to provide 5G networks across the country.

However, the battle for network contracts in Europe remains fierce as Orange has deployed Huawei in its other markets, including Spain, Belgium, Poland, and Romania.

In Germany, the Chinese company has signed a contract to supply 5G for Telefonica.

By mid-January, Ericsson informed AFP that it had signed a total of 79 contracts for 5G, while Nokia had announced 63.

Huawei informed AFP in December that it had received 65 orders.

Elgemyr expected Huawei to fight back by aggressively targeting markets in Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, which in turn could put more pressure on Nokia.

Meanwhile, critics have accused Huawei of using unjustified state aid.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of the annual financial statements showed that the Chinese company received 17 times more government funding than Nokia between 2013 and 2018, while Ericsson received none at all.

Political tug of war

The question of who will benefit from this in the long term will depend in part on how the new UK and EU regulations are implemented in practice.

“Will the UK 35 percent limit be a soft guideline or hard stop for external 5G networks?” Neil Mawston said.

“Is the 35 percent cap in the UK political coverage to finally bring Huawei down to zero?”

In contrast to the USA, Great Britain has been using Huawei technology in its systems for 15 years.

However, US officials insist that there is “no safe option” for Huawei to control part of the network and are not convinced by the plans of the UK and the EU, risky operators of “sensitive” locations such as nuclear sites and military bases excluded.

“This 5G political duel will continue for the rest of the decade,” Mawston predicted.

Norway’s Telenor drops Huawei for Ericsson in 5G contract

