HSMTMTS takes over Belle and the beast for season 2

Apparently High School Musical: The Musical: The Series could not always perform productions of High School Musical: The Musical.

Disney + today announced that season two of the series will follow the East High drama children at the Beauty and the Beast show, and production begins today.

Season one, of course, followed the students of the real East High in Salt Lake City, where High School Musical was being filmed while they were preparing to perform High School Musical. Season two gets a little less meta with a show was not a film filmed at their school, but hopefully it will not be less delicious.

The final of season one ended with Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) finally admit their love for each other just in time for Nini to be accepted into a performing arts school, possibly separating her and Ricky in just a month.

It feels like that won’t happen, but we won’t know for sure until the show returns.

While you wait, in the video below you can get a taste of the cast that sings ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

Plus, in case you missed it, we have an entire gallery with some of the ways the show honored the original High School Musical movies during the first season.

The show also plays stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyrand Kate Reinders.

The first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now being streamed on Disney +.