HSE offers free dose of MMR vaccine as mumps cases increase

The HSE urged anyone between the ages of 11 and 30 who has not received two doses of the MMR vaccine, or who is unsure of their immunization status, to avail themselves of a free dose of the MMR vaccine.

This is due to a significant increase in cases of mumps. Children 11 to 18 years of age and adults under the age of 30 have been particularly affected by the mumps epidemic.

HSE Health Protection Surveillance Center public health specialist Dr. Suzanne Cotter said, “In 2019, the number of mumps cases continued to increase and we saw 2,762 cases compared to 573 cases the year previous. To date in 2020, 253 cases have already been notified to the HSE.

“Vaccination with the MMR vaccine is the only way to protect yourself from mumps. The vaccine also protects against measles and rubella. In Ireland, the first dose of MMR is given at 12 months and the second dose at 4-5 years. Parents should ensure that their children and adolescents are protected from mumps by ensuring that they have been immunized with two doses of MMR. A third dose of MMR will not cause harm, so anyone who is unsure whether or not they have received two doses can safely receive the vaccine again.

“Mumps is a highly infectious and dangerous disease that spreads very easily, especially in homes, nurseries, playgroups, camps, schools and universities. It can be a serious illness that can affect life in some cases.

“Parents and young adults should speak with their general practitioner or student health service and get the vaccine for free for their child or themselves if necessary.

“Currently, 91% of children in Ireland have received a dose of MMR by the age of 24 months. While this is a good adoption by international standards, it is below the 95% target for preventing measles and measles outbreaks. “