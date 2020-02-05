HRW urges Morocco to “release the prisoners to exercise their right to freedom of expression”

DR

For the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW), Morocco must “immediately release those detained for exercising their right to freedom of expression and drop the charges”.

HRW reminded Wednesday that since September 2019 the Moroccan authorities have arrested and prosecuted at least 10 activists. Referring to the Moroccan Human Rights Association, the New York-based NGO said that the detainees are “artists or activists who have expressed peacefully critical opinions through Facebook messages, YouTube videos or rap numbers”.

The men in question are being tried for showing a “lack of proper respect for the king, defamation of state institutions and offending government officials,” the NGO wrote, stressing that none of them were prosecuted under the press and publishing law.

“An increasing number of Moroccans are taking courageous political opinions, including their rights, about the king via social media,” said Ahmed Benchemsi, communications director in the Middle East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch.

“While self-censorship is eroding, the authorities have intervened to restore the red lines,” he added.

For the record, the arrested include students, artists, citizen journalists and social media commentators.