How will the Bruins deal with Dominik Kubalik?

The core of the Boston Bruins cast knows the core of the Chicago Blackhawks well. However, it is a beginner that we believe needs special attention.

While the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks both have players who would face each other in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, the newest face on the block, Dominik Kubalik, as a somewhat unknown entity, scares us more than personalities like Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith.

There is no doubt that the trio mentioned can still do all the work; Patrick Kane is ninth in the table with 65 points and Jonathan Toews is still Patrice Bergeron’s match on his day.

Indeed, this season you would have watched this game and Toews and Kane immediately came to mind, that was the surprise outbreak of Kubalik.

He is currently fourth in the team standings and is well on the way to overtaking the much better known Alex DeBrincat in the near future. He is currently only 3 points behind.

The Czech winger was taken over by the Los Angeles Kings for the fifth round in 2019 last season. After signing his first NHL contract in May 2019, he showed the team that designed it.

Mostly on the ice with Jonathan Toews, he showed he was a great skater, and of course he scored goals in his NHL season as a rookie. He currently has 21 goals and 11 assists for a total of 32 points in 51 games.

All this despite an average ice age of just over 13 minutes this year and only 1:25 per game, averaged over the season.

Of course, these numbers are skewed because the Blackhawks don’t know the player’s abilities from the start. His ice age has been over 15 minutes in recent games, though the power play look is still limited.

Stopping him could prove an easy task for the Boston Bruins. He is currently in a three-day slump. His last goal is against Winnipeg on January 19. To counteract it, it will be interesting to see with whom Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy decides to counter his line.

With Jonathan Toews at his side, however, you might expect to see Patrice Bergeron in action, who gives the Patrick Kane line more freedom of movement. In this regard, you can imagine the Boston Bruins sending Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak to take care of them.

That said, it must be either David Krejci or Charlie Coyle who centers the unit handling Kubalik and Toews. It’s also not uncommon for Sean Kuraly to be used for a tough match, especially in an opposition barn.

If it’s Krejci, expect Karson Kuhlman to chase him, otherwise the fourth line has been a little puzzling lately and the third line seems ill-prepared for a tough match.

Expect more of this from Charlie McAvoy, who would have significantly boosted his confidence with his performance against the Canucks and will likely see Kubalik a bit too.

If you look at his goals, the key will be to keep a tight gap and not let escape passes hit him. It seems to be the most common way he has conquered goals this season, and in fact it seems easy enough to stop.

If we play hockey in the same way with the high-pressure controls we’ve used so effectively against Vancouver, the Boston Bruins Cubalik and the rest of the Blackhawks’ offensive threats can no doubt suffocate.