How will Brexit affect your passport?

The United Kingdom will leave the EU on January 31 (Image: Matt Cardy / Getty)

Brexit Day is getting closer and closer as the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union.

While the country’s future and its relationship with the EU and international countries have not yet been decided, one thing is apparently certain: “nothing will change” when it comes to travel.

The Abta travel trade association has assured UK travelers that they will not face any additional control or delays when traveling across the continent, at least during the transition period.

Executive President Mark Tanzer said: UK The United Kingdom is ready to enter a new Brexit phase beginning January 31, when trade negotiations begin, and when it does not, nothing will change when it comes to travel.

“People can continue to make their travel plans with the confidence that things will not change until at least until the end of 2020.”

Boris Johnson’s schedule has been called “impossible” (Image: AP)

Once the transition period is over, travel for UK citizens within the EU is expected to change.

The government website says that passports may need to be renewed before, since, on the day of the trip, they need at least six months of validity.

The passport must also be less than 10 years old.

Citizens of the United Kingdom will not require visas for trips of up to three months to EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway or Switzerland.

However, a visa or permit may be required for longer stays, including for work, study and business trips.

It is expected to change long after the transition period (Image: Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Getty)

UK travelers can also be asked to show a one-way ticket and show that they have enough money for their stay at the border control.

Pets will not be able to travel with the current pet passport scheme and must follow a different process that will take four months.

After Brexit, European Health Insurance Cards may not be valid in many EU countries, so appropriate travel insurance with medical coverage will be needed.

Those who plan to drive may need additional documents and obtain an international driver’s license for some countries.

Trips are not expected to change during the transition period (Image: Nicolas Economou / Getty)

The fate of the United Kingdom beyond the transition period is unknown, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping to reach a comprehensive agreement with the EU at the end of December.

However, his Brexit schedule has been called “ambitious, if not unreal” by Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney, and “impossible” by the new president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Johnson stands firm that the transition period will not be extended and has tried to pass a law that will avoid the possibility.

Despite his efforts, Mr. Coveney has insisted that he will not rush the EU to agree on an agreement.

