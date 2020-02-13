How Wendell discovered Rodricks Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma

Padma Shri award winner and internationally recognized fashion designer Wendelle Rodricks died on Wednesday at his home in Goa’s village of Colvale. His premature death shocked the industry and prominent figures from all areas expressed their condolences. The designer was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist. Not only that, Wendell has given Bollywood some of the best talent we have today! It was Wendell Rodricks who discovered Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Evelyn Sharma and Diana Penty.

‘Chhapaak’ actress Deepika Padukone made her debut with Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’. Although Deepika shared the screen with Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan, he managed to snap eyeballs and become one of the leading Bollywood actresses. Her dazzling appearances in films such as “Cocktail”, “Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela” and “Tamasha” speak for the talent that she possesses. Deepika Padukone’s career began due to the fashion designer Wendelle Rodricks.

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was discovered by the late fashion designer during her modeling days. Deepika moved to Mumbai to try her luck at modeling. In the meantime, she also signed up for a workshop. According to reports, Wendelle and Deepika met there and he worked as a model for him for over two years. Impressed by the actress’s dedication and sincerity towards the work, the designer introduced her to the ‘Chhaiyya Chhaiyya’ girl Malaika Arora. And it was Malaika who suggested that Farah Khan consider Deepika Padukone for the role of the “dream girl” Shanti.