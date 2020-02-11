How well the Seattle Seahawks were on screen in 2019

It’s no secret that Seattle Seahawks fans have been wondering for years why the team isn’t better at performing screen passes. The question is particularly confusing given that the Hawks have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL under the center and some of the skills they had in the position of ball carrier. Whether it’s Marshawn Lynch, Chris Carson or one of the other backs who have carried the ball for the Hawks in recent seasons, screen play has never been stronger.

How does the Seattle screen game compare to other NFL teams?

Well, here is a comparison of the 32 teams by EPA by dropback for passes with air yards less than 0 (pass thrown behind the line of scrimmage) that gained one or more yards after capture. The results are obviously not so surprising.

fast track that I threw together to show the shoulder by falling back on the passes with <0 yards of air which gained 1 or more yards of yac. The Minnesotas screen game was crazy last year pic.twitter.com/gDX8pkr98T

– betz (@alltwentytwo) February 10, 2020

Now, this analysis is imperfect, obviously, for two reasons. First, with the requirement of at least one or more meters gained by the receiver after capture, this eliminates all screen passes that are sniffed and exploded. How many times over the years have we seen K.J. Wright, aka the screen pass destroyer, sniff a screen pass and drop the intended receiver immediately after catching the football?

For example, just to show how an average can be distorted by just a handful of games, both the fumble Chris Carson on a screen pass in week 1 and the fumble DK Metcalf on a wide receiver screen in week 7 meet the criteria of this assessment. These two games combined to represent the EPA of -12.25, which reduced the average EPA per game from approximately 0.20 to the 31st rhythm of 0.0114 shown in the table. In addition, looking at the success rate of the games, the Hawks come in 16th with a success rate, which is, of course, right in the middle of the pack.

However, the question is how can a team with offensive weapons like Wilson, Carson, Metcalf and Tyler Lockett end up in the middle of the pack? It would appear that with these weapons on the offensive, the team should be able to finish better than the middle of the pack.