How We Know Fox Troy Aikman Studied His Analyzes

Analysts and footballers have fought on social media and in bar debates for the past two seasons, with both sides having argued at length. Barely ten minutes after the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, half of NFL number one announcing Fox crew, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, showed that he was studying his analyzes on at least one point.

Former seagull contributor Ben Baldwin noted the moment on Twitter.

Troy Aikman just said during the Super Bowl broadcast that you don’t need to have a good racing game to use the game action. The nerds have won

This is a point that Baldwin has been supporting for some time, since almost two years ago, he demonstrated the relevance of the strength of a racing game to the success of the game action in a message for FootballOutsiders. com. The Chiefs finished this season with only 1,569 yards rushing, which is less than the Seattle Seahawks recorded in the 2017 season (1629).

For those who were watching in a bar and couldn’t hear, were at a party and were not paying attention or for those who were possibly watching on an international show that did not have Aikman and his sidekick Joe Buck on audio, here’s a tweet that includes the clip and the quote.

The analytics revolution in the NFL is still in its infancy, and here is a perfect example of how a former contributor to Field Gulls performed an analysis using nothing more than publicly available play data to develop and test a hypothesis. This process led to the publication of an article on a football analysis site, FootballOutsiders.com, and now that the work has been accepted to the point that the results of Baldwin’s analysis have been analyzed by a quarter- back of the Hall of Fame on the most-watched TV show of the year.