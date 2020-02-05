How Trump misled the country about blacks in his SOTU address

Written by Madison J. Gray

In its second state of the Union, President Donald Trump, praised the performance of his administration and emphasized how color people in particular benefited. But as always, his rhetoric invites skepticism and must be taken with a pinch of salt.

In many cases, the president has either been wrong, unfair (though he did not say he was dropped off during his speech) or completely wrong. The SOTU – the last one he will give before the 2020 elections – was no exception. So when he talked about black people, how precise was he exactly? Here are seven examples of where the president should check his facts.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “The unemployment rate for African Americans, Latin Americans and Asian Americans has reached the lowest level in history.”

THE REAL WORK: Although the black unemployment rate is currently low and hits 5.5 August in August 2019, according to figures from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is no way to say whether this number is the lowest in history, since the BLS did not start until 1972 began tracking that data when, according to CNBC, it was even 11 percent. To be honest, the argument may be that it is the lowest in that 45-year period, but wages for African-American employees have stagnated over the past decade, according to Marketplace.org, and did not suddenly jump when Trump became president.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Everyone said that it was not possible to reform criminal law, but I did it and the people in this room did it.”

THE REAL WORK: Trump signed the First Step Act in 2018 with support throughout the aisle and it has been beneficial for his goals to reduce recidivism, make the Fair Sentencing Act retroactive and help shorten prison sentences for as many as 2,500 people, including many black, who were locked up for crack cocaine offenses.

But the Trump government also seems to be fighting the release of some of the same people who should help it. First, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions called for an extension of prison sentences in 2017. His successor, William Barr has reportedly expressed concern that the crime could be increased and that the administration could be blamed for this, according to The Washington Post. In a speech to the Fraternal Order of Police last August, Barr criticized prosecutors for not prosecuting certain non-violent crimes, The Hill reported.

“So these cities go back to the days of revolving door justice. The results are predictable. More crime, more victims, “said Barr. Reaching further, during his first term as Attorney General in the George H.W. Bush administration in 1992, he was stricter about his position and wrote an article titled “The Case for More Incarceration.”

Federal prosecutors have also made efforts to block early release for certain prisoners. In March, for example, assistant American lawyer Jennifer Bockhorst asked federal judges to suspend more than 24 applications for penalty relief. The reason was that she expected to oppose some applications based on guidelines from the Ministry of Justice, the Post reported.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “A few weeks ago I signed a bill to promote (Tuskegee Airmen) Charles McGee to Brigadier General, and earlier today I have the stars on his shoulders in the Oval Office. Gene. McGee, our nation greets you. Thank you sir.”

THE REAL WORK: McGee is a 100-year-old hero from the Second World War who is also one of the few surviving members of the legendary Tuskegee Airforce. Honor him and show his legacy through McGee’s 13-year-old great-grandson, Iain Lanphier is commendable, especially since Lanphier, who is studying at an aviation academy in Arizona, hopes to visit the Air Force Academy one day so that he can finally go into space. Unfortunately, it seems as if the honor was disguised as a way for the president to boast of his agenda for the country’s new military arm, to honor Space Force instead of honoring this remarkable military hero.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Janiyah, I have good news for you. Because I am happy to report that your long waiting period is over. I am proud to announce tonight that an opportunity grant has become available that will go to you and that you will soon go to the school of your choice. “

THE REAL WORK: Trump used Philadelphia fourth division, Janiyah Davis and her mother Stephanie to push the passage of the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunities Act and did so while calling the marchers in Selma, Ala in 1965 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. insinuate his support for black people who have a school choice through federal tax credits. He selected Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf who says that he has vetoed legislation to extend school choice to 15,000 school children by giving tax credits to companies that donate to scholarships for K-12 students. While it is true that Wolf was vetoed against the bill, and it would have expanded the state’s educational tax improvement by around $ 100 million a year, the larger picture is that Wolf also signed a $ 34 billion law last June that becoming an extension for those scholarships and raising the limit for those tax breaks from $ 160 million to $ 185 million, according to WHYY of Philadelphia.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “To extend equal opportunities, I am also proud that we have achieved record and permanent funding for the historically black colleges and universities of our country.”

THE REAL WORK: The president refers to the dual legislation that he signed in December to support black colleges and universities. The congress passed two-part legislation called the FUTURE Act, which permanently provides $ 255 million in annual funding to colleges serving a large number of minority students, with $ 85 million reserved for HBCUs. But there are 102 of these schools and many are undergoing serious financial challenges that alone do not solve these problems. According to Inside Higher Ed, programs such as the Strengthening Historically Black Colleges program have increased from $ 245 million in federal funds in 2017 to $ 325 million in fiscal 2019. But at the same time, other federal funds have fallen. For example, much needed financial support for science and technology for HBCUs has fallen by 17 percent since 2016.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “… We are working on legislation to replace our outdated and randomized immigration system with a system based on merit, welcoming people who follow the rules, contribute to our economy, support themselves financially and uphold our values.”

THE REAL WORK: Black people who want to emigrate from different African countries probably don’t agree. The Trump government extended its travel ban at the end of January with Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania. Nigerians and Eritreans are no longer eligible for immigrant visas and the Sudanese and Tanzanians are no longer all allowed to participate in the diversity visa lottery. Nigeria is not only the most densely populated nation in Africa, but the population consists of the largest number of African immigrants in the US with around 327,000, meaning that many are being cut off from friends and family for the time being. The ban is reportedly not intended to be permanent, but rather a response to those and other countries that do not meet certain US safety requirements, according to NPR.

WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Jobs and investment are pouring into 9,000 previously neglected neighborhoods, thanks to opportunity zones, a plan led by Senator Tim Scott as part of our major republican tax cuts.”

THE REAL WORK: Trump has always seen “opportunity zones” as a way for him to reach the economically challenged black and Spanish neighborhoods through the 2017 tax reduction package, but as these incentives benefit investors, critics see them as nutritious gentrification. The tax benefits are offered to developers who do not pay taxes or can defer their tax payments as long as they are invested in a particular community. Since there is no set rule about what an investment can look like, developers can easily insert a company or institution that does not employ people in that neighborhood.

“Occasional zones continue the trend of encouraging rich white people to return to the neighborhoods they fled in the 1980s and 90s because they were ‘too’ black, political strategist Angela Peoples wrote on Marketwatch.com October.

