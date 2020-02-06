How Trump destroyed America’s immigration rights – Mother Jones

SAN DIEGO IMMIGRATION COURT, COURTROOM # 2;

PRESIDING: JUDGE LEE O’CONNOR

Lee O’Connor has been in his courtroom for two minutes before a look of annoyance flushes his face.

Eleven children and six adults – all from Central America, all in court for the first time – sit on the wooden benches in front of him. They have been awake since long before dawn so they could stand in line on the US-Mexico border to board government buses to immigration court in downtown San Diego, federal agents in tow. Like the dozens of families sitting in the lobby and the six other courtrooms, they have been waiting for their asylum cases in Mexico, often for months, as part of the Trump government’s controversial border policy, the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Just like every day, O’Connor has an enormous amount of MPP cases today. Before arriving at them, however, he quickly postpones a non-MPP case until January 2021, explaining to a man and his lawyer that he just doesn’t have time for them today, pointing at the families in the gallery. As he does this, the little girl keeps asking her mother if she can put on the headphones that play a Spanish translation of the procedure. A guard gestures the little girl to be quiet.

For months, immigration lawyers and judges have complained that there is no fair way to hear the cases of the tens of thousands of Central Americans forced to stay on the Mexican side of the border as their claims pass through the courts. MPP has conquered even more overwhelming portfolios across the country and put aside issues that were already crippling a backlog of millions of files, immigrant judges in a bureaucratic swamp and families with little hope of closure in the near future.

I went to San Diego last month – home of one of the busiest MPP courts, thanks to the proximity of Tijuana and the more than 20,000 asylum seekers who now live in shelters and tent cities there – in anticipation of logistical chaos. But I was still surprised by how fed up immigration judges like O’Connor were by MPP-driven gear – and by the extent to which their hands were tied to do something about it.

As soon as O’Connor has finished rescheduling his non-MPP case, he leans forward to adjust his microphone, rubs his forehead and starts hearing the group removal. The interpreter translates into Spanish and asks if the adults understand. “S”, they say nervously from the back of the courtroom. O’Connor goes off his list, reads their names aloud with a slight Spanish accent and asks people to identify themselves when their names are mentioned. He rebukes those who do not speak loud enough to hear him.

O’Connor, who was appointed to the bank in 2010, is known to be heavy: between 2014 and 2019, he refused 96 percent of asylum cases. He explains to migrants that they are entitled to a lawyer, although none is provided – there are no public defenders in the immigration court. O’Connor acknowledges finding legal representation from afar is difficult, but he tells them it’s not impossible. He encourages them to call the five pro bono legal providers listed on a sheet of paper they received that day. The mothers who are sitting in front of me have their eyes on the Spanish interpreter and try to catch all the information. Their children do their best to sit quietly.

As he browses through the files, O’Connor is getting increasingly frustrated: none of them has mentioned an address. “The government doesn’t even bother,” he grumbles. The documents for MPP cases mention people’s addresses as simply “Domicilio Conocido”, which translates into “Known Address”. This happens even when people say they can give an address to a shelter in Mexico or when they get the address of a family member in the United States who can receive their papers. “I’ve seen them do this since May in 2000,” says O’Connor, and the Department of Homeland Security “didn’t even bother to investigate.” He looks up at the DHS lawyer with a stern look on his face. , but she keeps shifting paperwork at her desk.

The judge looks up at the DHS lawyer with a stern look on his face, but she keeps pushing paperwork to her desk.

O’Connor picks up a blue form and explains to the group that they must change their address to a physical location. The form is only in English; many of the adults seem confused and turn their copies over while telling them how to enter it. O’Connor tells them to file a file within a week – perhaps better to do it that day, he says – but it is unclear to me how they could follow his demanding instructions without the help of a lawyer. He points out other errors in DHS paperwork and closes the hearing after about 45 minutes. The families do not know that this is typical of a first hearing and seem perplexed when it ends.

O’Connor is planning the group to come back for their next hearing within five weeks at 8:30 AM. That means they have to show up at 4:30 am at the San Ysidro port of entry; the alternative, he says, is denied entry to the United States and looks for forms of relief for 10 years. “Do you understand?” He asks. The group responds with a hesitant ‘Sí’.

The Trump government designed MPP to prevent people like them from receiving asylum, and further, even to seek it in the first place. Implemented for the first time in San Diego at the end of January 2019 to help stop the flow of people popping up on the southern border, the policy has since sent somewhere between 57,000 and 62,000 people to dangerous Mexican cities where migrants have been hunted for decades. Their cases have been added to an immigration court that already has a backlog of 1,057,811 cases – up to 600,000 by the time Obama left office – according to data obtained by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University.

<noscript><iframe id="datawrapper-chart-TwHTg" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" title="The skyrocketing immigration court backlog" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/TwHTg/3/" height="351" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" aria-label="Column Chart"></noscript>

According to immigration judge Ashley Tabaddor, who spoke with me in her capacity as union president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, MPP has shaped a fundamental change in the way courts are run. DHS, she says, is “creating a situation where they physically, logistically and systematically create all obstacles and hold all cards.” The MPP program has left the court helpless, “speeding up the process of dehumanizing the individuals standing in front of the court and depriving someone of the right to seek protection.” All this while the Department of Justice’s Tabbador union is trying to decertify – the only protection judges and the only possibility to speak publicly about these issues – by claiming that its members are managers and are no longer eligible to join a union, Tabaddor says the extreme number of cases in Combined with the pressure to process them quickly, it makes it difficult for judges to weigh the DOJ’s demands with their oath.

Immigration lawyers in El Paso, San Antonio and San Diego have told me that they are disturbed by the disorder in the courtroom: the unanswered telephones, unopened mail and unprocessed archives. Some of their customers arrive at the border in the middle of the night to discover that their business has been rescheduled. That’s not just unfair, a lawyer told me, “it’s dangerous.” Central Americans who only speak native languages ​​are asked to follow legal proceedings with Spanish interpreters. A lawyer in El Paso had an 800-year-old petition for an asylum case that she had amply submitted to the judge to judge, but it did not reach the judge on time.

As another lawyer put it: “The whole thing is a damn disaster designed to fail.”

People stand in line at the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana in May 2019.

Guillermo Arias / Getty

COURTROOM # 4; PRESIDING: RIGHT PHILIP RIGHT

In the corridor a Honduran woman whom I will call Mari stands up next to her lawyer and five-year-old son, raises her right hand and is sworn.

Mari’s hearing is not a thing at all. Stephanie Blumberg, a lawyer at the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, who works the case pro deo, asks for more time because she only recently took the case; Judge Philip Law says he will consolidate the cases of mother and child in one; and he is planning her next hearing for the following week at 7:30 a.m. with a 3:30 a.m. calling time at the border.

Just as it ends, Bloomberg says her client is afraid of returning to Mexico. “I want to know what will happen to me. I don’t want to go back to Mexico – it’s terrible, “says Mari in Spanish, an interpreter who translates in court.” I have no jurisdiction over that, “the law says.” That’s between you and the Department of Homeland Security “The law then appeals to the DHS lawyer, who says he will mark the case and” pass it on. “

While nine families are starting their MPP group hearing, Mari tells me back in the waiting room that she and her son have crossed the Texas border and then applied for asylum. They were held for two days and then transported by plane to San Diego, where she received a piece of paper with a date and time in court and was subsequently released in Tijuana. She knew no one, barely knew where she was and tried to find security in numbers and stayed with the group that was released that day. Two days after American immigration officials sent her to Tijuana, she was raped.

Mari’s voice vibrates and she tries to wipe tears from her eyes, but even the cotton gloves she is wearing are not enough to keep her face dry. I tell her that we can end the conversation and apologize for reliving those moments. She looks at her son on the other side of the room and says she would like to continue talking.

“I thought of suicide,” she whispers. “I carried my son and thought about jumping off a bridge.” Instead, she walked around for a long time, not knowing what to do or what would happen to them because they had no safe place to go.

“I didn’t talk to my family at home – it’s so embarrassing because of the dream I had here and now look.”

“I didn’t talk to my family at home – it’s so embarrassing because of the dream I had here and now look,” she says. “We are being discriminated against in Mexico; people are laughing at us and the way we talk.” Her boy was already shy, but has become quieter and more suspicious in recent months.

In the past year I have spoken with dozens of migrants in border cities such as Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana who share horrible stories in the same way. Human Rights First has recorded more than 800 public reports of torture, abduction, rape and murder of asylum seekers sent to Mexico in the past year. A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center and Center for Gender and Refugee Studies challenges MPP because it violates the Immigration and Nationality Act and the “American duty under international human rights law” not to return people bring to dangerous conditions.

“The system is not designed to address this in any way,” says Kate Clark, senior director of immigration services at the Jewish Family Service of San Diego, one of the pro bono magazine groups that Judge O’Connor handed out earlier . during the day. They are the only ones with a WhatsApp number and their phones are constantly ringing because “it’s clear that people don’t know what’s going on or what they can expect – and they’re scared of their lives,” Clark says. However, her 8-person team-working MPP cases can only help a small percentage of the people who pass through the courtroom every day.

Later that afternoon, shortly after 5 am, two large white buses run to the loading dock of the field. Guards in green uniforms guide around 60 people from the loading dock. Mothers, fathers and dozens of small children walk in a direct light to get on a bus. They are driven to the border and sent back to Tijuana later that night.

A few days later, Mari’s lawyer tells me that despite the fear of retreating to Mexico in court, US dockers sent Mari back to Tijuana that night.

Fernanda Echavarri

COURTROOM # 2; PRESIDING: JUDGE LEE O’CONNOR

I am back in O’Connor’s courtroom for his MPP hearings in the afternoon. This time, the only people with legal representation are a Cuban family who crossed into Arizona in July 2019 and turned over to Border Patrol agents. This is their first time in court and their lawyer calls in from the state.

O’Connor immediately wants to address a different kind of administrative error than the one that bothered him earlier in the day – and one that he finds even more important. This is the first document that DHS issues to ‘removable’ immigrants, known as an NTA form (Notice to Appear). Although the form allows agents to check a box to categorize people based on how they encountered immigration officials, O’Connor points out that in this case it was left empty – and that “this is pretty typical for the vast majority of these cases. “

He is not the first or only judge to notice this; I heard others discuss inconsistent and incomplete NTAs. Border officials are supposed to note on the form whether the persons detained are “arriving foreigners”, meaning that they have registered at the port of entry to apply for asylum, or “foreigners present in the United States who are not have been admitted or have not been released “, which means that they first entered the ports of entry illegally. Thousands of MPP cases have forms without a marked category. As far as O’Connor is concerned, that is a crucial distinction. He believes that this Trump policy should not apply to people who entered the country without permission, meaning that countless immigrants who have applied for MPP should be immediately disqualified.

In the case of the Cuban family, such as dozens more that day, the DHS lawyer filed an amended NTA that classified them as “prospective aliens.” O’Connor does not indicate how they entered the United States. The DHS lawyer was not phased by the strict tone of the judge and came prepared with piles of new forms for the other cases of incomplete NTAs. The family lawyer says the government may have made a mistake. O’Connor, dissatisfied, interrupts her: “There was no confusion. I have seen 2,000 of these … the government does not bother to spend the time.” After a long time back and forth, plant a testy O ‘ Connor’s family come back in three weeks.

O’Connor’s attitude and statements on this subject have broader implications. He closed a case in October because a woman had entered the country illegally before surrendering herself and wrote in his decision that DHS “had subjected inappropriate respondent to MPP.” He is one of the loudest voices in this matter and says that MPP is only legal when applied to asylum seekers in legal entry ports – although it is unclear to many lawyers what it could mean for their clients to handle their cases in this way. to end. Would these asylum seekers end up in detention centers for immigration? Would they be released under supervision in the United States? Would they be returned to their home country?

“The problem with DHS – frankly, from what I’ve heard – is that it looks like they’re doing well as they go on.”

Since MPP cases were brought to court last March, asylum lawyers have criticized DHS for not answering these questions. I attended the very first MPP hearing in San Diego and saw how confused and frustrated all sides were that DHS did not seem to have a plan to handle these matters. Now, almost a year later, little has changed.

Tabaddor, the trade union president, tells me that “there are certainly legal issues presented by the MPP program” and that judges have to decide whether the documents are “legally sufficient”. “Honestly, from what I’ve heard” – it looks like they’re doing well while they go, “she says.

Last week, Tabaddor testified before the House Judiciary Committee and before the independence of immigration courts the political pressure of federal law enforcement. There are around 400 immigration judges in more than 60 courts across the country, and nearly half of those judges were appointed during the Trump era. (According to a recent story in the Los Angeles Times, dozens of jurors retire early or retire because their job under Trump has become “unbearable.”

Californian democrat Zoe Lofgren, a defender of the rights of immigrants in Congress, argued at the hearing that immigration courts are in crisis and that the issue requires urgent attention from the congress. “To be fully effective, the immigration law system must work like any other judicial institution,” she said. “Immigration judges must have the time and resources to hold full and fair hearings, but for too long the courts have not functioned as they should – put the system on the verge.”

Asylum seekers in Tijuana in October

Guillermo Arias / Getty

COURTROOM # 1; PRESIDING: RIGHT SCOTT SIMPSON

“I don’t want a court anymore,” a woman from Guatemala begs just before lunch. “No more hearings, please.”

Unlike many of the people who were there for their first hearing when I was observing the San Diego court, this woman has been to court several times since mid-2019. No matter how hard she tried, she couldn’t find a lawyer, she tells Judge Scott Simpson. She has had enough.

“We have reached a junction on the road, ma’am,” Simpson says in a warm, calm tone. “You ask for more time for a lawyer to help you or you represent yourself.”

“No, it would be a loss, because I know nothing about the law,” the woman replies, her voice becoming louder and more trembling. Simpson again explains to her the benefits of taking the time to find a lawyer.

“It’s almost a year ago. I don’t want to continue the case. I want to leave it as it is,” she tells him. After more explanation from the judge, the woman says she would like to represent herself today so that decisions can be Simpson asks what she would like to do next and the woman says, “I want you to put an end to it.”

“It’s almost a year ago. I don’t want to continue the business. I want to leave it the way it is … I want you to end it.”

The arguments of this woman are becoming more common. Tabaddor says that MPP “has taken an already very challenging situation and made it exponentially worse.” says.

After hearing the Guatemalan woman asking to close the case several times, Simpson takes a deep breath, claps his hands and says that there are four options: withdrawal, administrative closure, dismissal or termination. He explains each and after 10 minutes the woman asks her to close her case administratively. However, the DHS lawyer refuses this request. Simpson’s hands are tied.

The judge tells the woman that because DHS put papers in her case that day, and because it is only in English, he will give her time to review it, because “as a judge I don’t think it would be fair for you to move forward without the possibility to object. “He plans her to come back in a month.

“MPP is not a program that I made,” he says. “That decision was made by someone else.”

Additional reporting by Noah Lanard.