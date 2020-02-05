How Trump attacks the system with disinformation – Mother Jones

Rather, it was appropriate that Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, praised as a powerful and effective rally for his base, took place the night before he was acquitted in his deposition, because each of these questionable achievements relied on the same crucial element: disinformation. And both the accused process that has just been closed and the ongoing elections are testing whether the American political system can adequately process and reject Trump’s never ending and pervasive disinformation.

In the most talked-about speech of his presidency, Trump drew heavily on his experience in reality TV, a medium that, despite his name, is based on the falsification of reality. He orchestrated the reunification of a soldier with his family. He gave a grant to a needy child. And he started from describing the state of the union to grant the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, to a man who has a long history of racist, misogynistic and hateful rhetoric. Trump combined these narrative segments with an orgy of self-praise, in which he stated that he was saving the economy, that he was revitalizing American production, that he was protecting Americans from pre-existing conditions against losing health care, and that he was losing millions of low-income people out of poverty and dependent on food stamps. That was all not true.

Fact checkers immediately reported that these were false claims. The moment Trump was bleeding: “If we had not reversed the failed economic policy of the previous government, the world would not have witnessed the great economic success of America now,” tweets flew past to note the obvious: years were created in the last three jobs of the Obama administration than during Trump’s three years as president. When Trump announced that the US economy was moving at an “unimaginable” pace, other tweets noted that the US economy grew by 2.3 percent in 2019, corresponding to the average rate of the past decade and well below the 3 percent rate that Trump had promised. “We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.” No, in lawsuits, the Trump government has taken measures that would remove or end this protection.

All these lies were not big news, only the lies that Trump has spoken many times before. These were dog-bite-man things. Nothing to see. But they serve a purpose that goes beyond pathological self-magnification. They strengthen Trump’s position with his supporters. Of course, political enemies and whineers in the media can easily point to the falsehood of these statements. But with his fellow Republicans who applaud loudly, these lies shoot over the information ecosystem – Jake Tapper and Brain Williams can’t slow them down – and register with millions who want to believe Trump. These people don’t care how much Pinocchios a Washington Post columnist will throw at Trump, especially when the entire GOP and the conservative media world of Fox News, Limbaugh, and others are constantly calling in the chief leader. We trust in disinformation – that is the secret motto.

The Trump accusation was formed by a cavalcade of disinformation by Trump and his defenders. Trump has wrongly described the overlapping Russia and Ukraine scandals as cheating. That has been his big lie. Trump could never acknowledge that he helped the Russian attack on democracy (which the Kremlin did to support Trump’s presidential bid) or that he set up a crowd-like conspiracy to pressurize the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and a nutty conspiracy theory that Ukraine claimed, not Russia, hacked the 2016 elections. The evidence in both cases was clear and overwhelming. But Trump discovered that flat-out denials resonated within Trumpland. And it was easy to repeat and complete these absurd claims of complete innocence with paranoid and demagogic attacks on an imaginary clique of Deep Staters, the media and maniacal Democrats who were in hell to destroy him. That was the real scandal, Trump claimed. Trump turned the story around: he was not the perpetrator, he was the victim. And his beeps bought his counterfeit brew.

Disinformation was a critical ingredient in the Republican fight against deposition. During the impeachment hearings at the House, Republicans would not comment on the simple and fundamental facts of the Ukrainian scandal. They looked at the quasi-transcript of Trump’s appeal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – in which Trump asked for this investigation as a “favor” in exchange for supplying weapons to Kiev – and claimed that this was not a consideration. That is, they denied reality. After Gordon Sondland, the hotelier who gave $ 1 million to the inauguration of Trump and who was subsequently appointed as US ambassador to the European Union – there was a “quid pro quo”, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump’s most reliable megaphones, shouted at me: “No consideration! No quid pro quo! “It was like a child put his hands over his eyes and shouted,” I can’t see you. “And in this case Republicans like Jordan tried to put their hands in front of the eyes of the entire American. public.

Or at least distract the attention of the public from the main story. During those hearings, GOPers raged about the Deep State, the Steele file, the whistleblower that caused the Ukrainian scandal, and the unfounded idea that the Ukrainian government had interfered with Trump in the 2016 elections. The latter is a favorite topic of conversation, yes, a Russian disinformation operation (such as Fiona Hill, the White House’s national security assistance, testified to the investigation into the House’s accusation). Jordan and the others relied on disinformation to deduce the facts of the case. Their goal was to turn the House’s accusation procedures into a confusing swirl of contradictions and contradictions. They did not have to win the debate. They just had to make the debate about deposition complicated and messy – the same old partisan fight in Washington that people could feel free to ignore or dismiss. And it’s easy to do that. It may take two to tango, but a party in public discourse can transform muddy waters and almost any procedure into a circus – and then criticize the circus for being a circus in an attempt to discredit the procedure.

Republican disinformation did not triumph in the House, because Democrats had the majority and voted to approve two articles of deposition. But those GOP efforts laid the foundation for the legal team Trump defended for the Senate. Trump’s lawyers claimed – against all evidence – that Trump had withheld $ 391 million in military assistance to Ukraine because he was worried about “corruption” in that country. This was the same as saying that Trump was concerned about women’s rights when he bought all those beauty contests. His legal mouthpieces erroneously claimed that the Ukrainians were never aware of Trump’s grasp of aid. They said he “did absolutely nothing wrong.” Instead, they talked about the now predictable nonsense about the Steele memos, the whistleblower and Hunter Biden and Burisma. And they fought vigorously to prevent additional facts from entering the case, opposing motions that allowed the house managers to introduce important documents that were blocked by the White House of Trump and summon witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton, who reportedly published a book had written that Trump tells him that he has delayed military assistance to put pressure on the Ukrainians to start these investigations.

Trump’s lawyers have also insisted on disinformation about the constitution. Alan Dershowitz, the star of the team, argued that a president cannot be accused of actions that are not crimes. He insisted that ‘abuse of power’ – the center of the first of two accusations approved by the House – was not a sufficient reason for being deposed. He claimed that a president could show corrupt behavior and remain protected from deposition as long as he did not break any law. According to this interpretation, Trump could pardon Russian hackers indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for attacking the 2016 elections and essentially encourage them to do it again in 2020, and encourage other countries to get dirty (true or untrue) about his political rivals and all that would not be a reason to accuse. Dershowitz presented a false reading of the constitution that is being challenged by the legal mainstream. (There were no federal statues for a president to violate when the constitution was written.) It was a scam.

The accusation of Trump, as I and others have noted, put the senate before the judge. Could it handle a defense based on disinformation? The outcome was not surprising. The Republicans generally opted for bias. Many focused on the Bidens and Burisma, not on Trump’s actions. They embraced the distractions and put down the accusation as a sham. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) Shamelessly on a display with the name of the alleged whistleblower, who has the right to remain anonymous under federal law. All Republicans, minus two, voted to keep witnesses and new documents out of the process. They didn’t want to listen to Bolton. They would no longer obtain facts about the case for themselves and the public. According to some, those facts didn’t really matter.

Eventually won disinformation. A small number of Republicans admitted that Trump had acted improperly, but they joined the rest of their gang to vote against the removal of Trump. With the exception of Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who surprisingly both condemned Trump’s actions and voted with the Democrats on the first article of accusation to kick Trump out of the White House. But as a group, the Republicans endorsed the disinformation and diversions because they protected their husbands. They do not allow a heavy trial with witnesses and new documents. They would not take full and careful account of all available information. Of course, Trump received the verdict he wanted and expected – not guilty of a 52-48 vote – but the Senate Republicans condemned themselves. They would literally not deal with the truth.

Now that the Senate Republicans have not passed this test, the question now is how the larger world of political media – including voters – will use the disinformation Trump and his maidservants for his re-election. His State of the Union speech recalled that lying is Trump’s brand – and that his party, culturally, cravenly and eagerly, will amplify all his false signals. (According to the current Washington Post census, Trump has made more than 16,000 false statements since becoming president.)

Politicians – and everyone else – lie because lying gives them an advantage. And Trump lies more than anyone else. That was known before he became president. Since then, he and his acolytes have sharpened their skills in spreading disinformation that goes beyond small-scale lying about crowds and other small and perishable things. They have learned that the legitimacy and status of Trump depends on the production of alternative and false stories. He has always been pretty good at issuing fake and often unbelievable denials of his frequent mistakes and misdeeds. (As a developer in New York City, he pretended to be his own spokesperson for planting stories in the media.) But through his accusation and with his State of the Union address, Trump has demonstrated a keen ability to face reality defy cover stories and fake distractions embraced by the GOP, reinforced by his amen choir in the conservative media, and who register with his voters. Trump has done nothing wrong with Russia and Ukraine; the real culprits are the Deep State traitors and the nefarious Never-Trumpers. Trump is an economic savior; Barack Obama almost destroyed the economy. In fact, Trump is the Messiah. And we have all the disinformation to prove it.

It is difficult to know how the world of political media will handle the flood of disinformation that will strike between now and November. (Facebook has said it generally doesn’t remove fake content posted by political campaigns.) Disinformation is a powerful weapon – and it’s hard to figure out how to dilute or thwart it. There is an old rule wrongly attributed to Mark Twain: “A lie can travel half the world while the truth is still on its shoes.” This observation was made long before the age of internet and social media. Never before in human history has it been easier to bombard the public with fake data and fake information. And in an era of tribalized politics and fragmented media, the penalties for it seem to be diminishing. American society – and the entire world – faces a major challenge in this regard, because villains, autocrats and others try to gain or maintain power through the effective use of disinformation. Trump is a one-man stress test for American democracy. With the trial of accusation, he has shown that for a jury dominated by members of his own party, he can escape the responsibility by defeating fictions and cheating the truth with deceit. The next nine months will show whether Trump’s fabrications and propaganda can beat reality if it is the voters who judge.