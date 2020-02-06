How Trump and his supporters will use the President’s acquittal

For an insight into Donald Trump and the White House, the Senate’s accusation will be used and the “infidelity” of Mitt Romney look no further than their official Twitter feeds.

Within a few moments after the Senate had voted along party lines, with the exception of Romney, not to find Trump guilty of the two articles adopted by the House, the president and his team attacked the Utah senator and posted a front cover of the Time magazine that suggested the president’s influence would remain in office long after he left.

The president has also announced that he will make an afternoon statement on Thursday on this issue, which is likely to dominate the news agenda of the day.

Then prepare for an ugly, bad-humored election campaign in which the president will harass and attack his rivals and critics, use the “witch hunt” to activate and unleash his supporters, and make full use of the presidency’s powers to to launch the kind of partisan attacks that we did not see before Trump took office.

Expect much more talk about appearances and lies and attempts to overthrow “the results of the 2016 elections.”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

How can Trump supporters, who currently have a 49 percent approval, be expected to respond to all of this?

The Independent had a good insight last week as they stood in line with fans of the president on a frosty night in Des Moines, Iowa, to hear the president deliver a raucous, hour-long campaign meeting.

They told a man and a woman that they had felt determined to come and show solidarity with the president because of the actions of the Democrats.

Kevin Ficus, a farmer who grows corn, soybeans, beets and hay, said about the efforts to accuse him of accusations, he was looking for a consideration from Ukraine in exchange for providing military assistance: “I think it’s a sham, just like he says. “

Mitt Romney breaks out of Republicans and votes to convict Trump for charges

Steve Kivi, a deputy sheriff, said he would score the president 10 out of 10 for the three years he was in office.

“I don’t think we have denial,” he said. “We are realistic and aware of the facts. The vast majority of the public is being misled.”

Michelle Haan, 57, from Des Moines, said Democrats and others were desperate to lose Trump because they couldn’t beat him at the polls.

“He’s trying to clear Washington DC and the swamp,” she said. “And the swamp doesn’t like it. Democrats can say what they want, but I don’t buy it.”

“Oh, he will be re-elected – 100 percent,” said Tony Bailey, 46, a correction officer from the city of Roland,

Perhaps only six to eight states will determine the outcome of the 2020 race. The president plans to spend millions and millions of dollars trying to hold onto the narrow path to victory, allowing him to astonish Hillary Clinton and Democrats in 2016.

A few moments after Wednesday’s vote, the president and the Republicans used it to raise money.

“Washington Democrats and the media have been trying for the past three years to annul the 2016 elections, but have failed,” he said in a fundraising email. “They’ve been after me since the day I was elected, and they have absolutely NOTHING to show it except millions of wasted taxpayer dollars.”

He added, “I have requested a list of every Patriot donating today. I am counting on you to perform at this critical moment. I know you have never let me down.”

