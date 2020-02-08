How to vote in the Delhi 2020 elections

The elections to the Assembly in Delhi 2020 will soon begin in the national capital. For the 70 assembly seats, 1.46 crore voters will cast their vote in 13,750 polling stations in Delhi. Counting of votes takes place on 11 February.

Here is a guide on how to cast your vote in the polls of Delhi in 2020



A person aged 18 or older can only vote if his name appears in the voter list or the electoral list. Having a voter card is also a requirement, but there are 11 other documents that allow a person to cast his vote.

A person who does not have a voter card, but who is on the election list, can cast a vote with one of the following proofs of identity: driver’s license, service identity cards, passport, passbook, MNREGA work card, PAN card, health insurance card smart card issued under the scheme of the ministry van Arbeid, pension document, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, official identity cards issued to MPs / MLAs or Aadhaar card.

How to find your name in the voter list

Citizens can verify their name on the voters list in the following ways:

• Log in to electoralsearch.in

• Call the voter helpline 1950

• SMS space up to 1950 (where EPIC stands for Electors Photo Identity Card or the Voter ID card)

• Download Voter Helpline app

How to find your voting booth

Every voter is assigned a voting booth in his constituency where he can cast his vote. Follow the steps to find the relevant position:

• Go to electoralsearch.in or download the Voter Helpline app

• Call the voter helpline at 1950

• Voters can also send a message by writing space to 1950

Election Day

• On the day of the vote, voters must go to the voting booth and cast their vote between the set timing.

• As soon as you enter the box, a polling station will check whether your name appears on the electoral roll and verify your data with that on your voting card.

• Another stand officer will ink your finger and hand you a slip.

• You will then be asked to sign against your name in a register, form 17A.

• You will then be asked to transfer the slip that has been handed to the third officer. They will also check if you have been inked on one of your index fingers.

• You will now be asked to go to the electronic voting machine or EVM to cast your vote.

• At the EVM you will find buttons for candidates and the party they represent. NOTE or None of the above will also be one of the options available.

• Press the button you want to vote for, you will hear a beep.

• Check the candidate’s name and their party symbol on the VVPAT screen (paper audit process verified by voters). This is visible for seven seconds before it falls into the box.

• If you find inconsistency with the vote you cast, you must submit a complaint to the chairman of the polling station.

