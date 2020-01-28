How to trade Pokemon on your phone with Pokemon HOME

Pokemon HOME on mobile devices supports four different types of Pokemon trading: Wonder Box, Global Trade System, Room Trade or Friend Trade.

Pokemon HOME will launch in February 2020 and is a new cloud service app that allows Pokemon to transfer between games on different platforms. Trainers are able to put Pokémon caught in games in the Pokémon boxes in the cloud and then retrieve them in linked compatible games.

Pokémon sword, Pokémon shield, Pokémon: let’s go, Pikachu !, and Pokémon: let’s go, Eevee! are all compatible with the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon HOME. Pokemon HOME also supports connectivity to the Pokemon Bank of the Nintendo 3DS. Pokemon GO is currently supported.

Pokemon HOME supports the transfer of Pokemon between Pokémon: Let’s go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s go, Eevee! or in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. However, once a Pokemon from Let’s Go, Pikachu! or let’s go, Eevee! put in sword or shield, it cannot return to the original game.

How do you trade Pokemon with Pokemon HOME on mobile devices? There are currently four different types of trade: Wonder Box, Global Trade System, Room Trade or Friend Trade.

With Wonder Box you can put Pokemon in a kind of virtual box, in which they can be traded even if you are not using Pokemon HOME. This is a way to trade Pokemon without being there all the time.

In the Global Trade System, you can choose which Pokemon to trade and which one you want to receive. If there is a match with another trainer, the Pokémon is traded.

Room Trade is like an old AOL chat room without the creepiness. Up to 20 people are allowed in a room that can only be created by users who have signed up for a paid premium plan. However, once you are in a room, you can trade for free.

The fourth and last option is Friend Trade. This is more of an old school approach that allows you to trade with nearby users who are “friends” in Pokemon HOME.