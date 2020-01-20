How to tell if your favorite childhood cartoon was racist, sexist, or both

The 90s were a confusing time for children.

We had finger-biting toys, the worst Happy Meal awards of all time, and presidents who played hip games playing the saxophone on TV. And when we wanted to get away from it all, we had not entirely correct caricatures, blatant racial stereotypes with lively bloodletting. But how “problematic” were our favorite cartoons? As much as we talk about a culture of call-outs and use “warrior of social justice” as a quick insult on Twitter, what has changed our perception of the media since the 90s? And what about the media has changed?

As elders of the millennial generation, the children of the 90s were brought up on the sexualized illustrations and political inaccuracy of our most beloved caricatures. John Kricfalusi, creator of the wonderfully rude classic Ren & Stimpy, did it on purpose. He described his renegade approach to cartoons: “I’m on the children’s side … you have to go to church on Sunday, you have to listen to your parents give you rules after school, you have to do your homework. .You don’t want to be moral in your TV shows, movies and cartoons. “True to form, Ren & Stimpy had many disturbing intrigue and uncomfortable images. In one episode, Ren lived through the nightmare with all his teeth and exposed his rotten gums to local children. The show often relied on graphic body horror for gruesome humor about how horrible and disgusting the world is, from self-harm to the projection of wrinkled and hairy butts of realistic humans as they took a “Family bath”.

But why does it matter what we watched when we were kids? After all, climate change will endanger half of the human race by 2050. The Mueller report has shown that adults never do their homework. Soon, Game of Thrones will end forever – adults have real problems! To put the bizarre 90s cartoons into context, bored social scientists have calculated that the average child with access to a television watches about 18,000 hours of programming from kindergarten to high school – which sounds frankly like a ton of fun and is not alarming whatsoever. The same scientists decided to examine how, if at all, cartoons shape a child’s mind. They concluded that cartoons improve a child’s spoken language, but can also improve aggressive behavior. So we really have to use our words in a fight, because apparently the cartoons have done us good. But New York-based psychotherapist Dr. Laurel Steinberg also told Vice that “cartoons model greater tolerance for frustration and activate a person’s problem-solving skills.”

So if watching cartoons helped us learn how to solve problems, what should we do about problematic cartoons? What is there to learn from them and how to approach the problems they present, from bloody violence to racism and sexism?

Case study 1: Apu Nahasapeemapetilon and why context is important

In addition to making television history with its refusal to die, The Simpsons has a flawless heritage of using racial stereotypes as the basis for jokes. In particular, the show was plagued by controversy surrounding the South Indian character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu owns Kwik-E-Mart from Springfield, has a colorful story about getting a doctorate. in computer science before emigrating to the United States (a joke is that he graduated in his class of 7,000,000 students), and he has a very thick accent, expressed by the white comedian Hank Azaria.

In 2017, comedian Hari Kondabolu released his documentary The Problem with Apu. The second generation American describes Apu as “a man who haunts me”, citing the greater implications of the Simpsons’ treatment of the breed and the general lack of representation of the many marginalized identities in America. He interviews other South Asian comedians and actors like Aziz Ansari and Kal Penn, as well as Whoopi Goldberg, to whom he asks: “Is Apu a minstrel?” referring to racist propaganda that encouraged black stereotypes in the early 20th century.

But the Simpson’s mark of satire seems to warrant a certain degree of mockery. The central question is therefore the following: is the character of Apu racist or does it make fun of racist stereotypes?

According to Kondabolu, it all depends on the character’s context. His criticism of Apu is not based solely on the fact that the Simpsons bow to Indian stereotypes. The problem, argues the comedian, is the meaning of the character in the context of the American media. Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) agrees: “The Simpsons stereotype all races. The problem is that we had no other representation.” In short, when a mocked stereotype is the only representation of this identity on mainstream television, “it’s funny because it’s racist,” says Kondabolu.

Simpsons creator Matt Groening has dismissed all controversy, telling USA Today: “I think this is a time in our culture when people like to pretend to be offended.” The Simpsons even spent an episode responding to the Apu controversy. In season 29 (seriously, when will this show end?), The episode “No Good Read Goes Unpunished” stars Marge Simpson struggling with her favorite childhood book containing racist stereotypes. At one point, her daughter Lisa said, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and harmless is now politically incorrect. What can you do?” The plan quickly turns into a photo of Apu, who hadn’t had a reply in three years due to concerns from screenwriters and producers that the cartoon was inappropriate. In addition, Azaria decided to stop making Apu heard because he thought “it was the right thing to do”.

So did the censorship of the character solve the problem?

Of course not. Television producer Adi Shankar criticized the decision, saying, “This is not a step forward or backward, it is just a huge sidestep. After reading all of these wonderful scripts, I have the impression that getting around this problem doesn’t solve it when the whole purpose of art, I would say, is to bring us together. “Hank Azaria himself said that the character he had expressed for over a decade should not be sustained if it does more harm than good by mocking the experiences of real people rather than representing them.

In fact, Azaria’s responses are the perfect common thread to trace our modern feelings about what constitutes offensive art, especially when it comes to satire. In 2018, he told Stephen Colbert that he wanted more inclusion of all voices, including from southern India, both in the writers’ room and as voice actors, and he would therefore be happy to “withdraw” for this to happen. In a 2007 interview, however, he was more candid about the Simpsons producers who approached him about the role and asked him, basically, “Can you make an Indian accent and how offensive can you make?”

2018

2007:

Apu got its start in 1990 and, according to the writers, it was funny for over a decade before they started wondering if it was too problematic for television.

Case study 2: Johnny Bravo and why intention doesn’t matter

At first, Johnny Bravo’s call was to watch “the misadventures of a dumb blond Egyptian who deludes himself about his own manhood”. From 1997 to 2004, the cartoon made fun of narcissism, abrasiveness and contempt for personal space. If this feminist intention translated perfectly for the viewers, then it would be clear and clear to say that Johnny Bravo was not at all problematic.

In fact, some still celebrate the cartoon for its satire. The Odyssey even called Johnny Bravo a feminist cartoon because of his mockery of chauvinism: “… Instead of just being a horrible person, Johnny is just a guy who doesn’t know better. He’s an idiot and her sexist tendencies are her failure to understand that women don’t generally like being called “hot moms” by strange men. Feminism here comes from making fun of misogyny. Johnny never succeeds in his attempts to woo a woman because he treats them like objects to gain more by flexing the muscles. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTypxEb4iSA (/ integrated)

Johnny Bravo – Talk to me, baby (Clip)

Youtube

But while its creator Van Partible designed the show to make fun of Bravo’s shortcomings, the art of satire is generally lost to children. Media critic Lindsay Ellis swears that Johnny Bravo was her favorite childhood cartoon, but as an adult she criticizes: “Problems arise because often the engaging aspects of characters like Johnny obscure any satirical criticism that they were supposed to represent (see Homer Simpson, Archie Bunker, Eric Cartman, Glen Quagmire, Rick of Rick & Morty, Tony Montana, Jordan Belfort of The Wolf of Wall Street). “

For the context, Johnny Bravo was one of the oldest and most popular shows on Cartoon Network; it was one of the first five programs on the first network to broadcast cartoons 24 hours a day. Obviously, the kids watched the shit from this satirical feminist program. But despite his intention, most of the kids grew up just seeing a fun and beefy character who happened to be a funny and likeable chauvinist, rather than a mockery.

So now we qualify our childhood love for the show. Specifically, many draw attention to the character as an example of the touchstone of toxic masculinity, a concept that, although it did exist, was barely spoken in the 1990s. In fact, the term ” toxic masculinity “was barely mentioned online until 2015, when it entered mainstream culture, and the #MeToo movement pushed conversations about toxic masculinity to popularity, from daily news and thought-provoking articles to Sociological studies on attitudes at work and, of course, the media.

Case study 3: Speedy Gonzales and re-appropriation of stereotypes

On the other hand, rather than openly banning or criticizing a stereotype, you can lean on it until you have effectively reclaimed it and renamed it as an icon of progressive diversity. Wait what?

A must-see example of an offensive cartoon is Looney Tunes’ Mexican mouse Speedy Gonzales, who was taken off the air in 1999 after being deemed offensive. Laurie Goldberg of Cartoon Network commented in 2002: “It hasn’t been broadcast for years due to its ethnic stereotypes. We have such a huge library, I think we intend to go with popular shows who are not going to bother people. We don’t want to push the boundaries. We’re not HBO. We have a diverse audience and we have an impressionable audience. “

As a reminder, Speedy wore a white blouse, a red scarf and an oversized sombrero, while the whole basis of the cartoon was Speedy’s attempt to cross the American border in order to steal the cheese kept by Sylvester the cat. His slogans “¡Andale ¡Andale!” and “¡Arriba ¡Arriba!” interpolated strongly accentuated English of the character, who was never expressed by a Mexican actor.

But, surprisingly, Speedy Gonzales was also popular in Mexico – according to Mexican filmmaker / actor Eugenio Derbez. The acclaimed actor said Deadline. “In Mexico, we grew up watching Speedy Gonzales. He was like a superhero for us, or maybe more like a revolutionary like Simon Bolivar or Pancho Villa. He paid attention to the little people but with a lot of bravado and a weakness for ladies. “

In 2016, Warner Bro. developed plans to create an animated feature based on the character to be voiced by Derbez. Being the first Mexican actor to ever portray the character, he said, “I’m really excited to bring this character to the big screen. And besides being Mexican – my full name is Eugenio Derbez Gonzalez and I big ears. The cast couldn’t be better. “

Progress on the film has since stalled. The general reactions to a Speedy Gonzales film were divided between celebrating the dominant representation it would bring to the Latinx community and condemning the damaging stereotypes of the character. The Guardian noted the possibility that “it is more racist to tell Mexicans what they should be offended than to make a silly Mexican accent”, citing that a “real Mexican in the lead role” could change the implications of the cartoons . Considering that the League of Latin American Citizens actually asked the Cartoon Network to bring the cartoon back in 2002 (which it did), there is actually a chance that “the fastest mouse in all of Mexico “be reappropriated by the Latinx community as a positive icon.

As a culture, we respond to problematic art by recognizing its context and intent, but by vehemently discussing what to do about it. As adults, we can recognize the irregularity that defined the media in our formative years – from banning Happy Tree Friends for its graphic violence to finally discussing how Johnny Bravo perfectly illustrated toxic masculinity. . Our main responses seem to be to ban, rename or support it because anything can be mocked until it becomes a satire on itself. It is the power – or the danger – of art.

Meg Hanson is a writer, teacher and jaywalker based in Brooklyn. Find Meg on her website and on Twitter @megsoyung.

