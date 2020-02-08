How to Stream “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”: Oscar nomination for 2020

Whether you’re a Tarantino movie buff or just a private person who missed the rollout in cinemas, you may be wondering how you can stream in Hollywood. At least we wanted to know. After all, director Quentin Tarantino’s latest project has received over 50 awards, including three Golden Globes. And this number could increase even further this weekend: Once upon a time … Hollywood was nominated for a whopping 10 awards at the Oscars 2020. We call all of this for a film about this meaningless industry the film “biz, huh?

When you’ve seen the film, you may have an idea what the hype is about. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emilie Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning and Al Pacino show an ensemble of stars in Hollywood, which is occupied by Leonardo DiCaprio Hollywood’s own golden age.

This list of names is sure to be enough to get you streaming whether you are watching it for the first time or for the umpteenth time. All in all fans and critics were impressed by the lively retelling (however, if you ask us, we have some questions about the fact that Margot Robbie barely speaks in the film. And all these feet. If you know, you know.)

But with Once Upon A Time … still not on Netflix in Hollywood, how are you supposed to stream it? There are a few options.

At the time of writing, there are only two ways to see Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood outside of theaters: renting or buying. Fortunately, there are several places where you can rent or buy the film.

If you fancy renting, Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, and Vudu are the cheapest options at $ 4.99. However, if you’re loyal to Apple, YouTube, or Google Play, you’ll want to pay an extra dollar for a rental fee of $ 5.99. Loyal Tarantino fans can also bite the bullet and buy the movie directly on most digital streaming platforms – that’ll get you a clean $ 19.99.