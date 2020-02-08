How to stream “Joker”: Watch Oscars 2020 Best Picture Nominee Online

If you haven’t seen Joker yet, you’ll probably be tired of telling the audience how much you need to watch the movie already. But if you’re also someone who avoids a theatrical outing, the only thing stopping you from knowing how to stream jokers is simply knowing. After all, it’s a bit tricky. The film was released in late 2019, which means that it is still shown in cinemas. It is usually difficult to find a way to look online, but we promise there are options.

The latest work by director Todd Philips has been hailed as a masterpiece – thanks in particular to Joaquin Phönix ‘haunting portrayal of the tried and true Gotham City character that we have all come across in recent decades. The Joker of 2019 sets new standards for DC comics and sees Joaquin Phoenix as a failed comedian named Arthur Fleck. We see how Fleck, who has a daily job as a clown, slowly dives into madness in the course of the film and takes on a particularly compelling, if not disturbing, mental illness in our increasingly individualistic society.

Ahead of the weekend’s 92nd Academy Awards, we know that Joker is at the top of the Academy Awards with eleven nominations. This includes nicks for the best picture, the best director, the best actor, the best score, the best adapted screenplay, the best score, the best sound mixing, the best sound editing, the best costume design, the best cinematography, the best film editing and finally the best makeup and hair styling.

For all Netflix fans hoping to see the movie on the platform, however, it’s a bad luck for you. Joker is not expected to land on the streaming tycoon soon. And although it is expected that the rest of the DC franchise will land on HBO Max later this year, the time has not yet come fully.

Then where can you stream it? There are still a few options.

At the time of writing, there are only two ways to see Todd Philips’ joker outside of the cinemas: rent or buy.

If you want to rent, you can choose between Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Vudu and Google Play at prices ranging from $ 3.99 to $ 5.99. In the meantime, the film is also available for rent on loyal platforms such as Apple and YouTube. If you already like what you see or are so confident in all of these nouns that it is worth owning it, you can also buy the film entirely on most digital streaming platforms – on some websites it is only $ 12.99.