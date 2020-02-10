How to stream all films that have been awarded the Oscar 2020

The Academy Awards have the power to embed certain films in our collective cultural awareness.
Being nominated for an Oscar only gives a film a second life, and a win adds even more to a film’s legacy. Last night, Parasite won four awards in the main categories, including “Best Film”. It’s safe to say that anyone who hasn’t seen parasites yet will make it a priority in the coming days to find out what all the hype is about. If you’re like a lot of people, you probably haven’t seen the majority of the nominated films that took gold statues home last night. But don’t worry, it’s not too late.
How to watch the Oscar-winning films:
Parasite – best picture, director, international feature film and original screenplay
Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Joker – Joaquin Phoenix as the best actor
Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Judy – Renée Zellweger as best actress
Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Brad Pitt as the best supporting actor
Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Marriage story – Laura Dern as best supporting actress
Stream on Netflix
1917 – Best camera work, best visual performance and best sound mixing
Preorder from Amazon
Little women – best costume design
Preorder from Amazon
Bombshell – best makeup and hairstyling
Preorder from Amazon
American Factory – Best Documentary Feature
Stream on Netflix
To watch the Oscar-nominated films:
The Irishman – Nominated for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor
Stream on Netflix
Jojo Rabbit – Nominated for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress
Buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Ford vs. Ferrari – nominated for the best picture
Buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Pain and fame – nominated for best actor
Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
The Two Popes – Nominated for Best Actor
Stream on Netflix
Harriet – Nominated for Best Actress
Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
Richard Jewell – Nominated for Best Supporting Actress
Preorder from Amazon
A nice day in the neighborhood – nominated for best supporting actor
Buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube
How to watch the Oscar-winning / nominated short films:
brotherhood
Streaming on Vimeo and YouTube.
Dcera (daughter)
Streaming on Vimeo
hair love
Streaming on YouTube.
In absence
Streaming on Vimeo.
Kitbull
Streaming on Disney + and YouTube.
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Streaming on A&E, Sling TV and Philo.
Life overtakes me
Streaming on Netflix.
Nefta football club
Streaming on Vimeo and YouTube.
sister
Streaming on YouTube.
The neighboring window
Streaming on Vimeo and YouTube.
Go run cha-cha
Streaming on Vimeo.
