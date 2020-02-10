How to stream all films that have been awarded the Oscar 2020

The Academy Awards have the power to embed certain films in our collective cultural awareness.

Being nominated for an Oscar only gives a film a second life, and a win adds even more to a film’s legacy. Last night, Parasite won four awards in the main categories, including “Best Film”. It’s safe to say that anyone who hasn’t seen parasites yet will make it a priority in the coming days to find out what all the hype is about. If you’re like a lot of people, you probably haven’t seen the majority of the nominated films that took gold statues home last night. But don’t worry, it’s not too late.

How to watch the Oscar-winning films:

Parasite – best picture, director, international feature film and original screenplay

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Joker – Joaquin Phoenix as the best actor

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Judy – Renée Zellweger as best actress

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Once upon a time … in Hollywood – Brad Pitt as the best supporting actor

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Marriage story – Laura Dern as best supporting actress

Stream on Netflix

1917 – Best camera work, best visual performance and best sound mixing



Preorder from Amazon

Little women – best costume design

Preorder from Amazon

Bombshell – best makeup and hairstyling

Preorder from Amazon

American Factory – Best Documentary Feature

Stream on Netflix

To watch the Oscar-nominated films:

The Irishman – Nominated for Best Picture, Director, Supporting Actor

Stream on Netflix

Jojo Rabbit – Nominated for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress

Buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Ford vs. Ferrari – nominated for the best picture

Buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Pain and fame – nominated for best actor

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

The Two Popes – Nominated for Best Actor

Stream on Netflix

Harriet – Nominated for Best Actress

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

Richard Jewell – Nominated for Best Supporting Actress

Preorder from Amazon

A nice day in the neighborhood – nominated for best supporting actor

Buy: Amazon, Apple, YouTube

How to watch the Oscar-winning / nominated short films:

brotherhood

Streaming on Vimeo and YouTube.

Dcera (daughter)

Streaming on Vimeo

hair love

Streaming on YouTube.

In absence

Streaming on Vimeo.

Kitbull

Streaming on Disney + and YouTube.

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Streaming on A&E, Sling TV and Philo.

Life overtakes me

Streaming on Netflix.

Nefta football club

Streaming on Vimeo and YouTube.

sister

Streaming on YouTube.

The neighboring window

Streaming on Vimeo and YouTube.

Go run cha-cha

Streaming on Vimeo.

