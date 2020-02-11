How to stay on when a disaster strikes

Photo credits: www.shutterstock.com

Bush fires, storms and floods regularly leave thousands of Australian homes and businesses without electricity.

Sydney’s wettest weekend in three decades left more than 130,000 households without electricity on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, South Australian storms blew over the transmission towers that connect the state to the national energy grid. The Royal Adelaide Hospital was among the affected buildings.

Tens of thousands of other households in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian capital, Victoria and South Australia have suffered power outages lasting hours and days in the past month due to bush fires.

It is time to consider how we can build a better system – one that is more resilient in times of disaster and does not contribute to the fact that disasters occur more often due to CO2 emissions.

Part of the solution is more networking, so an interrupted transmission line is not the crisis it is in.

However, it is equally important that networking is not crucial.

This means moving from centralized systems powered by a few large generators to decentralized systems with many local and small generators. Instead of a large network, we need many interconnected micro networks that can work independently of each other if necessary.

This graphic shows how the efficiency of coal-fired power plants, combination gas turbines and gas turbines decreases with increasing temperature. Credit: Australian energy market operator

Power in a warming world

Australia’s energy infrastructure is becoming increasingly unstable with increasing global warming.

First, hotter and longer heat waves put more pressure on the grids. With the increase in energy demand on hot afternoons, the number of generators powered by coal also decreases. At the same time, heat waves reduce the capacity of coal and gas generators.

The following graphic by the Australian energy market operator shows how the efficiency of coal-fired power plants, combination gas turbines and gas turbines with an open circuit drops.

The hotter weather also affects the efficiency of photovoltaic solar modules and the ability of electrical cables to carry electricity.

Second, hot and windy weather increases the likelihood of electrical wires starting a fire from contact with dry plants. This has led to some of the deadly bush fires on Black Saturday in 2009. The only protection against this is switching off the power supply on windy days. In California, millions of people are affected by such blackouts.

Third, as indicated earlier, a warmer climate increases the regularity and intensity of bushfires, floods, and storms – events that have cut off community power in the past few weeks when they need it most.

Modern micro networks

To make the system more resilient, we need to make sure that a local area maintains power even if the power is cut elsewhere. This is possible with micro nets.

ESCRI battery at Dalrymple in South Australia. Credit: https://www.escri-sa.com.au/

A micro network is simply a power network that is built locally. The national power grid extends from Port Lincoln in South Australia to Port Douglas in the far north of Queensland. A micro-network could not go further than a few streets. It can be an industrial area, a city, or a region.

Instead of relying on power generators hundreds or thousands of kilometers away, the company has enough local generators to meet local needs. Although it is “network-bound” – draw electricity as required or feed it into a larger network – it can also be “isolated” (disconnect) and operated independently of one another.

Australian demonstrations

There are microgrid projects across Australia. They are preparing for a major system transformation by ironing out problems and demonstrating the benefits.

One of them is located in the Mooroolbark suburb in Melbourne. It has been shown that a single street (out of 18 houses) can be operated with its own solar cells and battery storage for 22 hours before it is reconnected to the national power grid.

At regional level, the ESCRI project near Dalrymple in South Australia combines a much larger battery array with 55 wind turbines and solar systems. As long as there is enough wind, the system can supply 4,600 customers with electricity indefinitely.

Manage distributed energy resources

Microgrids are not only ideal for protecting regions from power outages. They also help to integrate “distributed energy resources” such as roof-mounted solar systems and electric vehicles, which pose a challenge for the traditional control of centralized networks.

We should build on these strengths to reconfigure our national energy market as a network of self-governing, self-contained micro grids.

The main investment required for a “grid of microgrids” is to install a battery and a microgrid regulator (and possibly other local generators) for each region. In remote regions, this can be cheaper than the cost of maintaining transmission lines. However, most of the system will remain connected to ensure efficiency by using the cheapest energy available. Regions only isolate themselves when faults occur in order to avoid power failures.

With Energy Networks Australia, which represents energy providers, the prices for warning electricity have to rise to cover the higher insurance costs as risks increase. Accelerating the transition to micro-networks deserves a key policy for any government dealing with energy security.

Go off the net more easily with friends

Provided by

The conversation

This article was republished in The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

Quote:

Be there: How the electricity stays on when a disaster strikes (2020, February 11)

Retrieved February 11, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-local-power-disaster.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.