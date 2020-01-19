How to see Days Of Our Lives in the UK and when is it on?

Days Of Our Lives arrives in the United Kingdom (Image: NBC)

Soap fans in the UK are about to get another program to add to their unmissable TV list as the long-running Days of Our Lives American soap opera is released.

The program has become a true staple of the US daytime schedule. UU., Having first broadcast there in 1965 as a half-hour drama, before expanding to a soap an hour a decade later.

And it is still strengthening, 55 years after its debut, with the program having won 57 Daytime Emmy awards and collecting 350 nominations at the time, as well as winning multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

Then, he arrives here with an impressive pedigree, but where can you see it and when will it be on? And will it be transmitted from the beginning?

This is what you need to know …

How can you see Days Of Our Lives in the UK?

Days Of Our Lives will air on the Sony channel in the United Kingdom starting Monday, January 20.

You can get the Sony channel on Freeview channel 48, Sky channel 157, Virginchan channel 189 and Freesat channel 142, which means that most people will have the opportunity to see it for themselves.

When is the day of our lives in the United Kingdom?

The soap will be emitted every day of the week, with episodes from 9.10 to 10 a.m.

So set up those recording boxes now, folks.

Will Days Of Our Lives be broadcast from the beginning?

With the program now in its 55th series in the US UU., We would be very up to date if we started from the beginning, but the spectators of the United Kingdom will go back a little in time.

Soap will be released here with season 53, which seems to be the perfect place to get caught as it starts a new story with villain Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser), who returns to Salem after the new character Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher ) appears claiming to be his son.

The first episode is set on New Year’s Eve, three midnight kisses take place, which eventually leads to two romances and a very complicated love triangle.

It is not the first time that the program has been broadcast here, after having aired on several UK channels over the years, from Channel 5 to CBS Drama and the now disappeared Zone Romantica.

But we can’t help but be a little excited to be on our screens again.





