Celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year have begun worldwide. (Image: MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP through Getty Images)

You mean happy Chinese new year in Chinese and Mandarin this weekend? It’s not gong hei fat choy, so here we explain how to do it.

The Chinese new year falls on Saturday, January 25 and this year is the year of the rat.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, celebrates the beginning of a new year according to the traditional Chinese calendar and the celebrations will last just over two weeks, until the full moon.

How to say Happy Chinese New Year in Chinese and Mandarin

Actually, there are many ways to wish friends, family, colleagues or people who know a happy Chinese new year. As with many languages, the greeting you use will depend on who is addressed and how.

Journalist, blogger, podcaster and author Qin Xie explained to Metro.co.uk: ‘Happy Chinese new year is xin nian (new year) kuai le (happy) in Mandarin, and pronounces shin nee-an kwai le (as in the French him).

‘You can also use an abbreviated version, which is xin nian (new year) hao (good), which is pronounced shin nee-an how. This is probably what you would like to say to your friends and family. “

Did you miss the exact day but still want to wish someone a happy Chinese new year? No problem. The guo (expense) greeting nian (year) hao (well), pronounced gor nee-an how, is one that can be used both day and shortly thereafter.

To say happy Chinese new year in Chinese, Qin Xie also explained: ‘The Chinese new year is also known as chun jie or spring festival, so you can also wish your friends a happy new year that way.

‘Then, instead of saying xin nian kuai le, for example, you would say chun jie (spring festival) kuai le (happy), which is more or less pronounced chwen jee-eh kwai le.

Xin Nian Kuai written in Chinese. (Image: Getty)

“And similarly, xin nian hao can become chun jie hao – it is pronounced chwen jee-eh how.”

And so, now you are ready to wish your friends and family a happy Chinese new year!

