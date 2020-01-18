Scroll to view more pictures

When Katelan Foisy drinks her tea, she thinks that her ancestors have been doing the same for generations. She says most tea traditions originally came from China, but the practice of reading tea leaves – and how to read tea leaves – and coffee grounds come from Greece, Turkey, and Armenia. It also has strong ties to Roma culture. “For many (Roma), tea was the only way to get money in some places because rich women wanted their wealth to be told. So I’m going to think about it while I’m making my tea. “

Katelan’s grandmother was Romani and although she did not teach her tea-reading, she passed on her love and respect for nature and plants. “It’s interesting to talk to my grandmother because she never said,” Hey, I’m a witch! “She was just doing things and I was watching. So she would talk to her plants. She would harvest her plants. She made these strange little preparations and called them healing ointments or medicinal baths. So I picked up on these things, but I don’t think that she read the sheets. She did a lot of things in secret. There are little things you learn when you watch people, and you realize that this doesn’t happen in every household. “She claims just because of her grandmother not practicing witchcraft openly does not mean that she does not practice magic. “I tell people all the time, there is a little bit of magic that gets through, and if you watch out, you will see it. If someone wipes the floor and throws the dirty water out of the door, it is a form of magic Throwing negativity out of the door. “

When Katelan herself started practicing cupography or reading tea leaves, resources were scarce and she relied a lot on her grandmother’s knowledge of herbs and the dream dictionary with image glossaries. “As a young child in a really small town in the 80s, there weren’t many wonderful books about it, so I just had to find what I could.” She admits that she wasn’t good at first: “When you are young, you want to be good at it right away and it just doesn’t work that way. “But she kept practicing. “That’s how I got in. It’s one of those things that has returned to my life over time and I feel like it’s been a part of my life for a long time.”

So. How do you actually read tea leaves?

Katelan says you can customize your tea selection to your liking. She says you should drink nettle tea if you need protection in your life or if you need to stop fear. “You can get black tea with roses or earl gray with bergamot for prosperity. If you want to bring more love into your life, you can drink hibiscus tea with roses. “She tells me about a recipe that her friend gave her a while ago:“ It was hibiscus, roses, rosemary, cinnamon, nutmeg, and some mint. You put a little honey in it and frankly it tastes of love. “

I hear her looking for a particular box of tea in her kitchen that she would like to recommend and she wins: “Dellamore by Deerwomen. It is black organic tea with Italian amaretto, cocoa, 24-carat gold and rose petals. “

I ask her if there is tea to get your shit together (for a friend). “Rooibos,” she says. “It’s an incredibly magical plant and bush, and it can bring a lot of healing. Mint tea, too. Mint tea is not nonsense. It’s like,” I’m here to calm your stomach and bring clarity to you. “

When in doubt, Katelan says: “You can only use black tea from the grocery in a box.” There is no special tea that is more magical than any other, and she says you don’t have to try anything more expensive. The only tea she wouldn’t recommend is a blend with pieces of fruit. “I did it once and I thought what am I doing?” She says you can always make your own blends if you love certain herbs – “just make sure they are all food grade!”

Katelan also recommends choosing a mug that you really love. “I have trays and teacups that I got in antique shops for $ 3. Find something nice to drink from and want to play a little so that it’s more of a ritual. It always helps.”

Katelan says that when you drink the cup you made, it helps to think about the specific plants in the brew and their origins. “What I’m telling people is that if you drink coffee or tea you should give it a try. I want you to be in that moment.” She says you should also think about any questions you want answered, or what concerns you. “The nice thing about tea reading is that your essence flows into the cup.” In Roma culture, a person’s saliva is considered sacred. “Your spit is essentially your essence, your life, and that goes into the cup.”

Drink until you have a few tiny sips left. If you drank tea from a strainer or bag, take a tablespoon of the leaves or open the tea bag to add leaves to the rest of the tea. “There isn’t really a right or wrong way to do this,” Katelan adds, because so many people have different processes for it. The most important thing is what feels right to you.

Take the cup in your left hand (“Your left hand is your intuitive hand”), turn it clockwise three times and place the saucer on the cup. Place the cup on the saucer to drain. When you turn the cup over, it’s ready to read.

“Maybe you won’t notice anything at first. You may think these are just tea blobs. I see. “After a while, she says, you could start to see patterns. “If there are x and o and it looks like a little mess, it can mean that there is disorder in your life. Small symbols such as crossed lines, curvy lines and crosses are usually changes and can be dramatic. If you have straight lines or have a number of lines, projects or creativity, and if you have curved or wavy lines you should exercise a little caution, think of it as rippled water, if you see high waves, be careful “She says you can start putting the symbols together like a storyboard, where different symbols can interact with each other.

Pay attention to groups: “A group of straight and wavy lines can mean, for example, that you need more direction in your creative process or maybe some time management.” Groups or clusters can also represent emotions. “Let’s say there is a collection of circles and lines. You could complete certain cycles or even interrupt some cycles, some addictive patterns. If there are lines that may be in your creative aspects or if there are points, you may break some Cycles in your money habits.

Katelan says your mug contains many or only a few symbols. “It depends on how much is shown to you at that time. When you get a symbol that may be the most important one, and that could be what the tea is trying to look out for. “She said that she had once thought about a trip to California and wrote the CA tea leaves. literally. “I said okay I guess I’m going!”

When it comes to timing in the cup, it’s usually subjective. As a rule of thumb, however, the handle is the current month, the area immediately to the left of the handle is the next month, and the pattern continues around the cup until the twelfth month to the right of the handle. “Some people divide the cup into seasons,” considering the cup in four sections instead of twelve. Some say the bottom of the cup is far away and the top edge of the cup where the lip is located is the fastest, others say the reverse is the case.

“I always tell people how with tarot or something, it will be what works for you and what feels right for you. There are a lot of people who read cards or cups the way others wouldn’t. Others say you shouldn’t read your own mug, but you know what works for me, so I think do what works for you. “

Sometimes, she says, the cup is even based on changes that need to be made to achieve the desired result. She remembers a friend whose readings repeatedly showed that a relationship had taken place in spring or autumn, but which did not manifest itself after a year or two. “The tea showed them their future, but also all the things they had to go through to get to the place where they would be open to it. Suppose you want to have a relationship, but still have the luggage of Exen to do. You could get that in a teacup. You could get a shape and a small suitcase and think I’m going to travel. But then you realize that the person is looking to the left. “In the cupography they have turned to the left Symbols related to the past and the symbols to the right indicate the future. “You will find that this is from the past and that this person may be a piece of luggage.”

Recognizing symbols in the tea leaves takes time, patience and practice, says Katelan. “There is a small panic mode that occurs when people try to read for themselves right away. It is just an exercise to narrow your eyes and look at different symbols. “In art school, she was taught to pinch while drawing. That’s what I’m telling people, make your eyes blurry so you can see every shape that is trying to get through. If you think something looks like something, write it down. It is probably there. “Rotate the cup in your hand so you can see the leaves from different angles. Katelan says you should look up any symbols you see in a dream dictionary or online and apply your own intuition to them.” When you see crocodiles, may be false friends, but seeing dragons has something to do with the heart or protection. “

She says it is also helpful to involve other people reading the sheets. Every time she puts a photo of her mug online, other people weigh in with symbols that she hasn’t even noticed, which makes it easier to recognize them.

She says no matter what, it takes time and practice.

“It will take a while for anyone who does this. If you are serious, practice and trust what you see in the cup. When you are just starting out, she recommends drinking lots of tea and with little ones to start asking daily questions. “Try asking what is the energy for today?” or “What should I focus on today?” Maybe the teacup will give you this answer and you can practice with it.

“Many of your dreams and what appears in the cup can coincide with messages,” says Katelan. She describes a nighttime ritual when she needs an answer. “I do the cupography the night before I go to bed and say, ‘If you have any answers to this question, let me know in my dreams. ‘And sure, in a few days I will get a match. Answer in my dreams too. So working with tea leaves and dreams is an effective combination. The tea flows into your body to nourish it, but it also strengthens it. “