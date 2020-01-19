How to prevent a full-blown migraine attack - expert

A medical consultant, Dr. Ibarahim Kolawole, said Saturday that rapid recognition and reaction to the warning signs of migraines remains a major factor in preventing a full-blown attack of the disease.

Kolawole told the Nigeria News Agency (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Kwara, that many people usually experience symptoms before the onset of the migraine.

According to him, some people with migraines can clearly identify the triggers or factors that cause headaches such as allergies, light and stress.

“Migraines are severe, recurrent and painful headaches, they may be preceded or accompanied by warning signs from the sensor and other symptoms.

“The extreme pain caused by migraines can last for hours or even days.

“Many people with migraines can prevent a full-blown attack by quickly recognizing and acting on the warning signs.

“People prone to serious attacks can take preventive medication.

“Over-the-counter (OTC) medications can eliminate or reduce pain, and specific medications can help people with migraines,” he said.

The medical expert said that the main cause of migraine was relatively unknown, saying that “it is suspected that they are the result of abnormal activity in the brain”.

He listed other causative agents like hormonal changes, especially during menstruation in women, emotional triggers such as stress, depression, anxiety and insomnia as well as triggers in diet, such than alcohol and caffeine.

Kolawole said that there is currently no single cure for migraines and that the goal of treatment is always to prevent a full-blown attack and to alleviate the symptoms that occur.

However, he said that absorbing sedimentary lifestyles such as getting enough sleep, reducing stress, depression and anxiety, drinking lots of water,

Others avoid certain foods, especially junks, and regular physical exercise may reduce the frequency of migraines.

“Treating migraine symptoms is about avoiding triggers, controlling symptoms, and taking medication, mainly pain relievers,” he said.