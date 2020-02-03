In December last year, the new guidelines from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) came into force. The attempt was to make it easier to transfer your mobile connection from one mobile service provider to another. What is certainly striking under the new rules is the new directive that a mobile number must be transferred in full within 3-5 working days after registration, against nearly 15 days that was customary in the earlier regime. If you want to transfer your Airtel or Vodafone idea number to Reliance Jio, it has become a lot easier. And faster.

To port your Airtel or Vodafone Idea mobile number, you must send a request text with the word “PORT” followed by a space and your ten-digit mobile number to be transferred, up to 1900. Once this is done, a A unique port code (UPC) is generated, which is received via SMS on the same phone as where the porting request was sent. Now that the port code is with you, this is the time to contact the mobile service provider that you want to switch to – in this case, Reliance Jio. You must enter the required Customer Acquisition Form (CAF), Porting Form, state the UPC and also enter the required Know Your Customer (KYC). Reliance Jio will provide you with a new SIM card at this point. You will also receive confirmation that the porting request process is now active. At this time you can choose the desired Reliance Jio rate plan. The Reliance Jio prepaid subscriptions start with Rs 98 (with a validity of 28 days) and you can choose from multiple prepaid subscriptions with a validity between 28 days and 365 days, with a maximum of 3 GB of data per day. The plans for Reliance Jio Postpaid start at Rs 199.

You pay Rs 6.46 as porting costs, every time you want to port your mobile number to a different network.

But you must remember that if you use a postpaid mobile connection, you must clear the bill, in other words the outstanding amounts, before this process can be completed. “In the case of Post-Paid mobile connection, the subscriber has released ‘Outstanding rights’ to the existing telecom provider for the issued bill (s) according to the normal billing cycle,” say the TRAI guidelines. If you are porting to another operator within the same circle, TRAI says that this should ideally be done within 3 working days. If you port to another operator in a different telecom circle, this will take approximately 5 days. The new rules will certainly make it easier for users to switch between Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, for example.

In which cases can you not transfer your number to another service provider? Firstly, postpaid users who have not released their invoice and outstanding amount cannot be transferred until these rights have been settled. Second, if you use the existing mobile service provider’s network for less than 90 days, you must wait to exceed the 90-day limit before you can resubmit a valid MNP request. You must also ensure that there is no request pending change of ownership of the number to be transferred – otherwise wait until it is completed. If your existing mobile service provider has offered you services as part of a contract (for example, a minimum billing period, for example), you must complete that contract before you can transfer the number. For a successful MNP, the relevant number may also not be subordinate or be prohibited by the court against changes in status.

