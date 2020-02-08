How to move a massive shipwreck: a chain with seven cuts and a lot of noise

If you live in Georgia near the Golden Ray, a 600-meter cargo ship that has been on the St. Simons Sound side for five months, be prepared for noise.

A bit of noise, apparently.

“There is no way to remove the Golden Ray without making noise – there is no way around it,” said Kevin Perry of Gallagher Marine Systems. “… We thank everyone for their patience with the noise level as we work to clear this wreck as quickly and safely as possible.”

At a press conference on Friday, he said the sounds would be like hammering that you might hear from a construction site.

Officials hope that the removal of the vehicle will be completed by the height of the Atlantic basin hurricane season, which begins on June 1. The Golden Ray capsized on September 8th and has since been on his side and half submerged.

Work on establishing an environmental barrier will begin in the middle of this month and will only take place in daylight, officials said. The end product will contain a large floating boom to remove pollutants from the surface and nets to stop dirt.

But then the ship, which still has around 400 cars on it, is cut into eight giant pieces with a huge diamond chain hanging from an elevator ship.

Once sawing begins, it doesn’t stop and they believe it will take 24 hours for each cut.

“That means nighttime noise for some … periods,” said John Maddox, coordinator of the Georgian Ministry of Natural Resources locally.

The VB-10,000 ship will be an interesting addition to the view from the shore.

It consists of two metal towers, which are about 60 meters high and are connected to each other by a barge and above. A crane removes the sections after the brackets are attached to the side, the ship moves, and the crane places each section on a barge that takes them to a recycling facility.

The sections are wrapped to contain debris, said T&T Salvage in a presentation. Everything that falls on the sea floor is picked up with magnets or grippers.