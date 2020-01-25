How to make South Indian style vegetable curry

South Indian cuisine is generally based on rice, lentils and stews. This curry is lighter than abundant, but it has all the classic flavors of South India, including fresh curry leaves.

A classic herb from South India, curry leaves are extremely aromatic and have a mild and slightly spicy taste that has been compared to citrus, lemongrass and asafoetida.

Fresh curry leaves look like tiny bright lemon leaves and should be kept refrigerated or frozen. Dried leaves are also available, but they have less flavor and a very light aroma.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

The list of ingredients for this dish is quite long, but once you’ve measured the spices and chopped the vegetables, it’s almost there.

read more

When preparing the curry, it is really useful to make a larger batch of the spice mixture, as it will be preserved for several months if it is stored in an airtight container in your spice cabinet.

This curry serves four people and the spice mixture produces approximately six tablespoons in total, so if you prepare a larger batch, you can simply measure 1½ tablespoons of the spice mixture per person, depending on the amount for which you are cooking .

I prefer a spicy flavor instead of too much heat, so this curry is quite mild, but you can increase the heat by adding more cayenne pepper if you feel like something burning.

Serve with some simple boiled basmati rice to make a healthy and delicious meal.

South Indian style vegetable curry

For 4 people

For the spice mix

1½ tablespoons asafoetida

1 tablespoon black mustard seeds

2 tablespoons ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the curry

2 tablespoons rapeseed oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

50 g ginger, peeled and chopped

2 stems of curry leaves (about 15 leaves)

2 generous tablespoons of tomato puree

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

750ml of vegetable stock

250 ml coconut cream

1 small cauliflower, divided into small flowers

½ red and green peppers, diced

2 carrots, cut into thin discs

60 g frozen soybeans

100 g asparagus

1 medium zucchini

50 g sliced ​​spinach

2 tomatoes, seeded and diced

Grated and ½ lemon juice

To make the spice mixture, combine all the ingredients in a small plate and set aside. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Tilt the onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until they soften and brown. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking for 5-6 minutes or until onion is golden brown.

Add garlic and ginger and stir to incorporate. Increase heat to medium and add spice mixture. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring continuously until mustard seeds begin to burst.

Choose the curry leaves from their stems and add them to the pan with the tomato puree, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes.

read more

Pour the broth and coconut cream, increase the heat to high and boil the mixture. Add the cauliflower and boil again. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the peppers and carrots and increase the heat to high. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low, simmer for 10-15 minutes. Increase heat to medium, add soy beans, asparagus and zucchini and cook for another 10 minutes.

Just before you are ready to serve, add the spinach, tomatoes, lemon zest and juice (to taste) and heat until the spinach has withered. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Serve with simple boiled basmati rice and your choice of side dishes.

Follow Beverley Hicks @littlechelseakitchen

.