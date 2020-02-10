How to make a DIY spray tan at home

Scroll to view more pictures

Almost whenever I have a long vacation, weekend getaway, or big event in my books, I rush to the local tanning salon to get my Mystic Spray tan the day before. Not only do I like the look of a tan, I also find that spray tans help hide imperfections like scars, bruises, and even cellulite – they’re basically like a blurry foundation for your body that also lasts a week , Visiting a salon for regular spray tans can be quite expensive, however, which ultimately led me to look for the best DIY spray tan products to fake a glow after the beach day without encumbering my savings account in the process ,

Self-tanners at home are certainly not the most foolproof beauty efforts at home. I mean, even visiting a professional or a tanning salon does not guarantee a streak-free and not orange result. There is also the problem of applying the product evenly to your back and other hard-to-reach areas, which is often my personal disadvantage in the application process. This is exactly why I chose spray formulations, not foams and lotions. I find that the ability to fog up tends to lend itself to a more smooth and natural looking end product than other artificial tanning options that I’ve tried in the past. If you’ve burned yourself in the daunting world of self-tanning at home, I highly recommend trying one of these ridiculously easy-to-use spray formulations.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.

1. Fake Bake Flawless Darker self-tanner

This tanning liquid penetrates the skin very quickly and the color gradually develops within 4-6 hours. It contains an integrated color guide, with which you can apply the product evenly. It also comes with a mitt to mix.

2. L’Oreal Sublime bronze self-tanning mist

This self-tanning mist is packaged in a foolproof bottle with a 360-degree wide-angle beam applicator to ensure you get an even payout of color for a natural-looking glow. The tan develops in about 2-3 hours and does not need to be rubbed in. So you avoid orange hands.

3. Body Drench Quick Tan Instant Self-Tanner

This quick-drying self-tanner is equipped with spray functions that enable an even spray to avoid stains and product overlaps. It is also enriched with moisturizing and anti-aging ingredients, including aloe vera and chamomile, seaweed and black walnut.