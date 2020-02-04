How to less despise the dreaded task of data entry

Workplaces can stick to manual data entry, even in the age of advancement in digital technology. Photo credit: Shutterstock

A recent study showing that data entry is one of the most redundant and most hated tasks in the workplace raises the question of why this task is still done manually in the age of artificial intelligence, data mining and intelligent technologies.

Is there a way that it could be less despised?

My ongoing field work in a data-driven startup called Sage (a real company that doesn’t have a real name due to confidentiality requirements) suggests that technological solutions aren’t nearly as sophisticated as many assume – and they don’t replace people data entry is possible at any time.

I have been developing Sage employment practices and jobs for almost two years.

Sage’s original plan was to develop and use AI to produce data that should be sold to customers as part of its broader services. In the meantime, Sage has asked its analysts to manually enter and enter this data. However, when Sage ran a pilot project with an AI consultancy, they found that AI would produce a maximum of five percent of the data they manually collected at a much higher price.

They couldn’t afford the AI. As a result, they have shifted their data acquisition strategy from AI to human intelligence. Realizing that analysts were too expensive and dissatisfied to do the job, Sage hired dedicated data entry operators in a satellite office to do most of the work.

Technology doesn’t always work

This type of scenario is not uncommon. Technology does not always work as expected and has different effects on different jobs and organizations. However, the technical shortcomings only offer a partial explanation of why manual data entry still exists as a task and could be possible for some time. To understand more, we need to look at tasks in a broader context.

Tasks rarely exist in isolation. They are part of jobs and these jobs consist of other tasks. They are associated with people who run them, with others who manage or work with them, and with other jobs in professions and organizations.

This broader context and the relationships it contains make it difficult to completely eliminate a task, but also mean that a single despised task does not always mean a fully despised work.

At Sage, the actual task of entering data was almost inextricably linked to data collection. While some of the data could easily be found in business reports, analysts and then data entry operators had to look for additional information online. Once they found this information, they had to enter it in a database.

It would make no sense and would be practically impossible to automate the data entry part of this task.

This shows that not all data entry jobs are the same and not all data entry jobs are the same. As a result, data entry settings are much more complex than the latest survey suggests.

False expectations

Sage analysts despised data entry, but not only because of the nature of the task. Expectations shaped their attitudes. When hired, many of them expected to do what they called analyst work – things like reporting from data, writing content, and interacting with customers.

Some of them had initially applied for consultancy contracts, which should consist of the aforementioned tasks. They expected work that was more glamorous and fulfilling. In this context, it is not surprising that they viewed data entry as drudgery and thought it was among them.

On the other hand, data entry operators were hired with the expectation that they would do what the title of the job implied – data entry. In contrast to the analysts, some of them stated that they were pleasantly surprised by the work and the associated thinking and judgment.

Even within a job in the same organization, there can be variations in employee activities, and these variations can lead to different results.

For example, one study showed that US Transportation Security Administration employees end up doing a lot more pat-downs, an undesirable task, than male employees. The result was lower job quality and limited opportunities.

Data entry operators promoted

The story at Sage is far from complete. I continue to watch how the tasks and roles develop there. A new strategy pivot in the company has made data collection less central to corporate goals.

With this linchpin, the role of analysts has changed in that they engage in much more interaction with the company’s developers in creating products for customers and creating content.

However, the data entry operator job remains largely unchanged. People come and go, but some of the data entry people have been promoted to analyst positions, suggesting that the feared task could be a way to less feared work.

