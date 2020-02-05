How to grow your hair out after a bad haircut

Scroll to view more pictures

My hair story is colored with a lot of bad and “unexpected” haircuts (and I can’t even focus on my blonde horror stories). There was my notorious unwanted mullet cut (no, it wasn’t even a cool shit). It took me over a year to grow out to fill in the gaps with the help of some tape-in ​​extensions, and more recently my bob too short. While admitting that I could cut off my shaggy curls, the best thing I could do to get rid of my adult mullet was once and for all. The length over the shoulder was shocking to say the least. Apparently I never really learn my lesson when it comes to asking what I want in the salon. This has made me an expert in regrowing your hair after a haircut. The mullet debacle has made me a real expert when it comes to hair restorers, leave-in treatments and home improvement tools to speed up the long, long journey that will make my mane normal again.

To be perfectly honest, I’ve always been a staunch believer in hair preparations and current products that make high promises regarding their ability to grow your hair faster, restore volume, and reverse fractions. I viewed these hair-enhancing supplements as gimmicks rather than effective solutions that could actually work. However, my one and a half year struggle with hair disasters put me in a desperate situation where I was more than willing to give up my cynical perception of such products because I was really willing to try anything – even if it only had a placebo effect the much needed comfort. I tried almost everything at this point. Here’s what worked for me so far.

1. Nutrafol Core For Women Supplement

Even though I didn’t want to waste my time on supplements that are said to offer hair restoration benefits, I feel that my hair’s health has worsened noticeably since taking Nutrafol in the past two months. Apart from the feeling that my hair looks so shiny and voluminous, I also have the feeling that my nails are stronger and my skin is a little more radiant.

2. Shea Moisture Strength & Restore Treatment Masque

One of the most important factors to consider when dealing with hair loss (whether due to bleach breakage, poor haircut, or thinning hair) is the balance between moisture and protein. Too much protein (i.e. keratin and bond-forming agents like Olaplex) can dry out your hair if you abuse it. If, on the other hand, you only moisten with conditioner, the hair structure is likely to be impaired. In addition to protein and castor oil, this conditioner offers a high moisture content to accelerate hair growth and combat damage.

3. Sky Organics castor oil

I love using castor oil on my brows and eyelashes to encourage natural growth. As a result, I apply it to my scalp a few nights a week. I thought if it worked for my eyelashes and eyebrows it would surely have a similar effect on my hair. Castor oil is believed to promote hair growth due to its strong anti-inflammatory properties and high fatty acid content, which increases scalp blood flow and strengthens thinning hair.

4. Pura D’or Hair Thinning Scalp Serum

Your scalp plays an important role in the health of your hair. If it is clogged and malnourished, this can disrupt your hair’s natural growth cycle. Pura D’or scalp serum contains a number of active ingredients that stimulate the scalp and accelerate hair growth. These include biotin, caffeine, B vitamins and antioxidants. This serum made a big difference in my hair growth.

5. Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3

This may seem like a bizarre choice for hair growth, but just like Olaplex, it helps reverse breakages caused by bleach, and it also helps promote a faster growth process by restoring structure and firmness. The weaker your goals are, the more likely they are to split. Compromised hair does not grow back as quickly as strong hair, and I have found that this product really makes a difference.